‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ Action Figures Reveal Splinter And A Very Pointy Shredder

So far the best look we’ve had at Splinter and Shredder in the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles reboot has come from a split second GIF from a teaser. Glimpses at the turtles themselves have come from the first and second trailers and an officially-licensed Halloween costume. Now Playmates (a toy company not affiliated with Playboy, we assume) has released a picture of their officially-licensed TMNT action figures.
Besides getting a good look at the turtles’ rat sensei Splinter (voiced by Tony Shalhoub and played by Danny Woodburn), we also see a very pointy Shredder (to be played by William Fichtner). He may just be overcompensating a bit with all the razors. How does he not slice up his inner elbows? He must be some kind of ninja or something.
The set also appears to have a Foot Clan member (bottom row, middle), and of course there’s a Raphael with a trenchcoat and sunglasses. I hope that trenchcoat opens up, so I can have my Raphael harass a shocked-looking White Walker.
Via Comics Alliance
Michael Bay’s April is more modest than her original toy.
WHAT WORLD DID I FALL INTO!?!?!
Michaelangelo still looks like The Hulk and Queen Latifah’s love child.
Battletoads The Movie is looking great!
Interesting how the action figures faces are correct.
That isn’t supposed to be Casey Jones at the bottom, is it?
@Mendel No, it’s one of Shredder’s goons. I remember the kneepads from the trailer.
April has inner thigh gap
or a wide-set vagina
Wow, that cape may be the stupidest thing I’ve ever seen.
No kidding. Even the one in the comics had the brains to ditch the cape completely when the real fighting started. And he was a bigger idiot that the one Uncle Phil voiced.
Poor Donny…
Shredder was just sick of all those pigeons landing on him.
Megan Fox may look like she smells like feet, but she’s still hot as hell. Part of me wishes this weren’t the case.
Raphael looks like a hunch backed Rene Zelwegger
These are hideous and they killed my childhood. Thanks, Michael Bay…you sir are a douche.
The giant trench coat turtle or whatever actually made me laugh out loud when I saw it.
I really wish the TMNT license would go to someone else… Playmates does not make great toys.