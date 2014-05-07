‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ Action Figures Reveal Splinter And A Very Pointy Shredder

So far the best look we’ve had at Splinter and Shredder in the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles reboot has come from a split second GIF from a teaser. Glimpses at the turtles themselves have come from the first and second trailers and an officially-licensed Halloween costume. Now Playmates (a toy company not affiliated with Playboy, we assume) has released a picture of their officially-licensed TMNT action figures.

Besides getting a good look at the turtles’ rat sensei Splinter (voiced by Tony Shalhoub and played by Danny Woodburn), we also see a very pointy Shredder (to be played by William Fichtner). He may just be overcompensating a bit with all the razors. How does he not slice up his inner elbows? He must be some kind of ninja or something.

The set also appears to have a Foot Clan member (bottom row, middle), and of course there’s a Raphael with a trenchcoat and sunglasses. I hope that trenchcoat opens up, so I can have my Raphael harass a shocked-looking White Walker.

