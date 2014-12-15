Everything You Need To Know About Uber’s Mishandling Of The Sydney Hostage Crisis

As we all know, there was a tragic event in Sydney where hostages were taken in a cafe. Most of us reach out with compassion and concern at moments like this. Uber… not so much. Here’s what happened.
Remind me: What’s Uber?
It’s an app-based taxi service where you can call a driver and pay through the app. If you live in a major city, you probably have Uber service and it’s likely fairly controversial.
I feel like I’ve heard about Uber screwing up before.
Oh, yeah, you definitely have. They’ve gotten in trouble with their own drivers. When contacted about a driver essentially abducting a passenger, they called it an “inefficient route.” They got roasted over charging a “safe rides” fee.
Uber’s response to these PR problems? Looking for strategies to attack journalists instead of resolving the issues or revising their business model.
…What the hell is wrong with this company?
Meet Travis Kalanick, Uber’s CEO and huge Ayn Rand fan.
Is there a reason you’re bringing up the company’s long history of PR missteps and solution of charging the consumer more money for problems Uber itself creates with its service?
Why, yes! The reason everybody’s angry at Uber in Australia is that when the Sydney hostage crisis broke, Uber started charging what they call “surge pricing”, adding a multiple to the standard fare. In this case, Uber wanted a minimum of $82 to flee the scene of a hostage crisis.
Well, the drivers are risking their lives.
This is true, and the drivers should be highly compensated for doing so! But there are two problems with that justification. The first is that Uber pitched it as an necessary price increase to get drivers to show up, raising the question of why Uber didn’t make the rides free and just pay the drivers out of their own pocket.
The second is that, more awkwardly, they promised to stop doing this in New York after getting busted for price gouging during a blizzard. Apparently, the company didn’t learn much from a state attorney general showing up with a subpeona.
I assume the Australian reaction was swift and merciless?
Uber got roasted on Twitter and is frantically handing out refunds. But the damage is likely already done. It’s pretty hard to come back from seeing a hostage situation as a great opportunity to really rack up those fees. But we’re sure Uber will try. Maybe they’ll resort to blaming their drivers, since that worked so well last time.
Can’t wait for that Apocalypse special: Uber drivers will pick you up at your GPS coordinates, then roll a d20 dice to determine the multiplier of your fee enroute the pearly gates! St. Peter’s fee applied.
Soooo, let me get this straight….theres a hostage situation, people are calling Uber and people are mad that they’re being charged top dollar to come get them? I don’t see a problem.
If you ran a company that got cats out of trees and I called you to get a cat out of a tree that was on fire, would you charge more?? FUCK YES YOU WOULD!
Yeah, not seeing a problem. Grandstanding from the outrage fetish crowd.
I’ll be honest, if Uber had said “These charges are combat pay, please do not use our app in an emergency situation,” I wouldn’t have written it up, because that’s more than fair. If Uber had just paid the drivers and eaten the fee, which they easily could have, they would have gotten a thumbs up from me.
Instead they used the company’s usual line, which is that nothing is ever the fault of Uber, even when it’s something like this, which is something they directly control. And come on. If you’re going to be greedy, at least own it.
Ok Bro, Time out. Why should Uber take it on the chin? Why can’t polly prissy pants NOT call a special taxi service like Uber and just get on the bus or take a cab to get out of there?? Your logic isn’t sound on this. I’m not saying Uber isn’t without its faults but this argument is kinda weak.
If you’re mad at the labeling of the charges then fine. But what do you expect? It’s like calling an ambulance when you could of drove yourself to the hospital, then getting mad that it was an expensive ride.
But hey, if you want to see Uber go away and be back to shitty taxi drivers who can’t speak english and rob you blind because they act like they don’t understand the directions you’re giving them, then by all means, keep up your great journalism efforts.
Why didn’t McDonald’s pay for free happy meals for everyone in a five mile radius? Fuck you, McDonald’s!
“I feel like I’ve heard about Uber screwing up before.” Was my exact thought, thanks for the write up.
That’s really just the tip of the iceberg. There’s this real problem with Uber where nothing is ever actually their fault, even when it’s, you know, one of their employees doing something terrible.
“So far it appears no one was killed…”
[Clicks link to source article]
Headline: ‘Gunman and Two Others Dead in Sydney Hostage Crisis’
Yeah, at the time of writing, the news was still developing.
This is why I only take Handi Car.
i’ll stick to a gypsie
This is the free market in action.
If you don’t want to pay a premium price, don’t use a premium product. Take a regular cab, the bus, the subway, WALK even. Uber fucks up a lot but this isn’t one of those times
Yellow Cab!