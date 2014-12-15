Watch These Teens Struggle With ‘Mega Man’ And The Concept Of A Challenging Game

There’s not an achy knee or a worry about next month’s mortgage payment among the group of teenagers that React chose to play Mega Man on the NES in their latest Teens React video, but while their futures may be filled with hope, they can never claim Mega Man supremacy.
That much is made clear in this video, but I’m not as delighted by the sight of mildly frustrated children as others are. I crave more emotion, because if you are sat down in front of an NES and you don’t curse until the controller starts to melt in your hands, then I don’t know that I can trust you as a person. Playing Nintendo should be 4% nostalgic pleasure and 96% pain.
With all of that said, I do like the life lessons that these kids pick up from the experience. Like the one kid who says, “I hate this game… everything kills you!” She’s got a head start in the race toward understanding the main theme of adulthood.
I’m not as psyched to see some of the kids merely shrug and accept their failure. One even commended himself because he got as far as he did… in the first level. There are no participation trophies in this dojo, sir.
Like all good stories, this one does have a hero, though. It’s advanced facial hair kid, who seems to “get it” when it comes to Mega Man and the complexity of classic games vs. contemporary games. I have no doubt that he took home a copy and surely eventually emerged victorious. Advanced facial hair kid is the best of us. He’s why Randy Watson sings about children and the future.
Also watch them struggle to not swear on a nickelodeon sponsored show. That kid in the powder blue just wanted to scream, “FUCK YOU MEGA MAN,” so hard.
I hate that i like these video’s so much
I am better at Mega Man 2 than any other activity I have ever done. I am both shamed by and proud of this fact.
I just started Mega Man 2 on the Wii, I’m definitely not as good as when I was a kid. I forget that as a child I played for hours on end to get really good.
Love that game, but it’s not as hard as MM1, isn’t it? Based on the Metal Blade alone, which turns everything into Easy Mode (other than choosing Easy Mode).
@Cdog923 True. MM2 is definitely easier… but I play it on Hard Mode using only the default weapon, except for when you HAVE to switch (Dr. Wily with Bubble Lead.)
MM was substantially harder than MM2. Unless you had one of the controllers with the slow button (that was just basically pressing start really fast) and shot electricity at everything. I got to the point on MM2 where I could go through it without dying. I am also shamed and proud of these things.
@Eckeaux Then a blessing upon your house. Mazel tov.
I’ll cut you for that sacrilege.
Um, what? What does being good at a game have anything to do with a game’s quality? I’m absolute garbage at RTS games but I don’t knock ’em.
That boy good!
I hope they do the NES TMNT game next time.
Or Battletoads. Give those kids a shot at that game and they might have to censor the videos for when they try to hang themselves with the controller wire.
That original TMNT game was hard as fuck. I don’t recall ever getting all the way through it. Battletoads was damn hard too, but I did polish that one off after many, many weekends full of obscenity laced tirades and thrown controllers.
I got to Shredder once….with Mike. It was over quickly.
I got pretty good at this game except for some random jump you have to do in the sewers in the 3rd level.
Are you guys referring to Turtles in Time?
Fuck i loved that game.
But yes the random jumping on the sewer level was so stupid.
“LET’S KICK SHELL!”
@stevehandjobs Nah, they’re talking about the original for NES. The one with the fucking evil dam level.
The dam level was hard, but at least it made sense. The next two levels after that were just huge city/roof/sewer mazes with absolutely no direction on where to go or what to do. That always seemed like a much bigger “fuck you” to me.
I just watched to see if one of the kids joined the NES controller toss fraternity. They’re obviously more well adjusted than I was when playing games like this.
You smell like someone that sucked at Mega Man, Youngn. Older sibling in the house used to yank the controller out of your hands?
Have of these kids ever played a modern game either?
After watching these little picks badmouth my childhood in a few of these, I took great pleasure in watching them die.
Also, who’s that Asian chick? I wouldn’t mind a little rice krispies on my plate!
I think Chris Hanson would like to speak with you.
I don’t usually like to call someone else out for having an opinion, but for one this egregious, you should lose internet privileges.
That’s cute. You think Mega Man was hard….give those little bastards Ninja Gaiden next, and see how quickly they openly weep.
Fucking eagles.
They should make them play Rocket Knight Adventures on the hardest difficulty. I can’t imagine what kind of sick soul wants to punish themselves by going through that.
Or Contra II.
Id like to see these twats get past the aerial-view level.
Rocket Knight Adventures was the tits, I actually just found a copy of it recently in some little hole-in-the-wall, local video game store. I’ve been playing it for weeks but still cant beat the final boss. Also copped Jurrasic Park Rampage, and fuck that game
@stevehandjobs Me and my dad used to play Contra together, that’s how I learned to swear
After watching this it reminds me of the Egoraptor video. If you have 20 mins..
