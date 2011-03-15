Who’s The New Character in “Portal 2”?

“Portal 2” was already looking pretty awesome, despite changing Wheatley’s voice. You had the Repulsion Gel, the Thermal Discouragement Beam, and GLaDOS saying things we’ll regret. But one thing that Valve has actually been sitting on pretty tightly is the nature of the story and how much we learn about Aperture Science and its past.

Well, the cat is a bit further out of the bag: we learn a lot. Like, a lot a lot. Not least is that we finally get to meet (well, sort of) insane Aperture Science founder Cave Johnson.

The full video is on the next slide, but as Johnson is voiced by J.K. Simmons (that’s J.J. Jameson to you), it’s…let’s just say Simmons is uniquely suited to the bureaucratic humor Portal thrives on, and leave it at that.





