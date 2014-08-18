Check Your PayPal Balance, The World’s Most Valuable Comic Book Has Hit Ebay

Got a few million dollars burning a hole in your pocket? Well, you might want to head over to eBay, because a copy of Action Comics #1 has recently gone up for auction. This isn’t just any old copy of Action Comics #1 either, this is the most pristine copy known to still exist. To quote from the eBay listing…

“This particular copy is the nicest that has ever been graded, with an ASTONISHING grade of CGC 9.0 (Near Mint)! To date, no copies have been graded higher and only one other copy has received the same grade. It is fair to say though that this copy blows the other 9.0 out of the water. Compared to the other 9.0 that sold for $2.1million several years ago it has significant superior eye appeal, extremely vibrant colors and PERFECT WHITE PAGES. This means after 76 years the aging process has yet to begin. Truly this book is a museum piece. It is one of only two copies of this comic in ANY condition to ever be graded with the distinction of having white pages, the other being a CGC 2.5 !”

To put it in perspective, most comics, even the brand new ones you’ll pick up this week, wouldn’t qualify for Near Mint status. The comic pretty much has to look like it just rolled off the presses — the fact that a 76-year-old comic has been preserved so well is kind of astonishing.

Action Comics #1 is, of course, the comic which gave the world Superman and spawned entire superhero genre…

None of these dirty yellow pages in this copy.

Bidding on the auction is currently at $1,750,000 with around a week to go. Too rich for my blood, but I’m hotly anticipating a last minute Nic Cage/Jerry Seinfeld bidding war.

Via io9