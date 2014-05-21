Now We’ve Seen It All: Seven New ‘X-Men: Days Of Future Past’ Videos

Are you not entertained?

Fox has debuted a clip and six more character videos from X-Men: Days of Future Past, which is on track to break box office records when it opens in two days. The clip is just a brief excerpt of the scene where Magneto lifts an entire stadium, as one does. No biggie.

We’ve already seen the character videos for Mystique and Quicksilver along with a second batch for Magneto, Beast, and Blink. Now we have videos for Professor X, Bishop, Colossus, Iceman, Storm, and the whole team, all of the videos set to the song “Hate Or Glory” by Gesaffelstein along with a mellifluous voiceover by Patrick Stewart.

Skip the first 13 seconds of each video if you don’t want to watch the same intro over and over. Then again, I can listen to Patrick Stewart say anything on repeat, even if he’s talking about peeping in my mom’s windows. (He’s seen everything. He’s seen it all.)

Via X-Men Movies.