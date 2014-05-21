Now We’ve Seen It All: Seven New ‘X-Men: Days Of Future Past’ Videos

#X-men #Ellen Page #Peter Dinklage #Michael Fassbender #Halle Berry #Ian McKellen #Patrick Stewart #Jennifer Lawrence #X-Men: Days Of Future Past
Entertainment Editor
05.21.14 4 Comments

Are you not entertained?

Fox has debuted a clip and six more character videos from X-Men: Days of Future Past, which is on track to break box office records when it opens in two days. The clip is just a brief excerpt of the scene where Magneto lifts an entire stadium, as one does. No biggie.

We’ve already seen the character videos for Mystique and Quicksilver along with a second batch for Magneto, Beast, and Blink. Now we have videos for Professor X, Bishop, Colossus, Iceman, Storm, and the whole team, all of the videos set to the song “Hate Or Glory” by Gesaffelstein along with a mellifluous voiceover by Patrick Stewart.

Skip the first 13 seconds of each video if you don’t want to watch the same intro over and over. Then again, I can listen to Patrick Stewart say anything on repeat, even if he’s talking about peeping in my mom’s windows. (He’s seen everything. He’s seen it all.)

Via X-Men Movies.

Around The Web

TOPICS#X-men#Ellen Page#Peter Dinklage#Michael Fassbender#Halle Berry#Ian McKellen#Patrick Stewart#Jennifer Lawrence#X-Men: Days Of Future Past
TAGSBryan SingerDANIEL CUDMOREEllen PageEVAN PETERSHalle BerryHUGH JACKMANIAN MCKELLENJAMES MCAVOYJENNIFER LAWRENCEMATTHEW VAUGHNMICHAEL FASSBENDERNICHOLAS HOULTOMAR SYPATRICK STEWARTpeter dinklageSHAWN ASHMOREX-MENX-Men: Days of Future Past

Listen To This

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 23 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 24 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 2 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 2 days ago 5 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP