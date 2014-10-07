An ‘X-Men’ TV Show? Here’s Everything We Know.

#X-men #Comics
Entertainment Editor
10.07.14 18 Comments

Last month, Bleeding Cool broke the news about the Supergirl TV show, although they named the wrong producer. Now the same source tells them Fox is “currently in deep development on a live-action X-Men TV show.” They don’t know which storyline the show will cover, but Shawn Madden of Eat Geek Play says it’s based on Peter David’s X-Factor run and “will definitely feature Jamie Madrox [Ed.- Multiple Man] and be sort of like ‘Fringe in the X-Men world’.” He then follows up that “definitely” with a well maybe not definitely definitely.

https://twitter.com/joydivisionary/status/519283834836107265

Whatever plotline they end up using, we’re just surprised an X-Men show isn’t on TV already (and don’t mention Mutant X or Generation X; we don’t talk about those and neither does Fox). The new (and only) X-Men TV show would join the many, many comic book adaptations already on TV or in development, like The Walking Dead and The Strain along with Marvel’s Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D., Daredevil, Luke Cage, Agent Carter, Powers, Jessica Jones, Iron Fist, and The Defenders, as well as DC Comics’ Gotham, Constantine, Supergirl, Arrow, The Flash, Lucifer, and Titans. I’m sure I forgot something; be sure to correct that while besmirching my mother down in the comments.

One final note, if they do end up basing the TV show on Multiple Man, will they finally answer this question for the ages?

