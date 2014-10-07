An ‘X-Men’ TV Show? Here’s Everything We Know.

Last month, Bleeding Cool broke the news about the Supergirl TV show, although they named the wrong producer. Now the same source tells them Fox is “currently in deep development on a live-action X-Men TV show.” They don’t know which storyline the show will cover, but Shawn Madden of Eat Geek Play says it’s based on Peter David’s X-Factor run and “will definitely feature Jamie Madrox [Ed.- Multiple Man] and be sort of like ‘Fringe in the X-Men world’.” He then follows up that “definitely” with a well maybe not definitely definitely.
Whatever plotline they end up using, we’re just surprised an X-Men show isn’t on TV already (and don’t mention Mutant X or Generation X; we don’t talk about those and neither does Fox). The new (and only) X-Men TV show would join the many, many comic book adaptations already on TV or in development, like The Walking Dead and The Strain along with Marvel’s Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D., Daredevil, Luke Cage, Agent Carter, Powers, Jessica Jones, Iron Fist, and The Defenders, as well as DC Comics’ Gotham, Constantine, Supergirl, Arrow, The Flash, Lucifer, and Titans. I’m sure I forgot something; be sure to correct that while besmirching my mother down in the comments.
One final note, if they do end up basing the TV show on Multiple Man, will they finally answer this question for the ages?
I’d totally make fun of you forgetting “iZombie” except I do that half the time too.
I’ll talk about Generation X, dammit. I was young and didn’t know any better….I liked that show! What little there was of it.
It was a fun made for tv movie… I was young enough to know who Banshee was but confused as hell why I din’t know anyone else at the time.
Ah, back in the days when we were desperate for ANYTHING comic book-related on our screens.
Hard up for comic stuff no doubt. I traveled a lot on weekends for soccer at the time and I’d set up a VCR on the right channel with a ready tape and have my Mom religiously press record at 10:30am to record the Spider-Man and X-Men animated series.
Yes, we were too poor for a VCR with a timer. I didn’t have one of those until I went to college.
The entire X-Factor run by David with Madrox as the head of it was honestly my favorite run ever (except for the AWFUL fucking artwork of Stroman for three issues). It actually had a beginning, middle and *gasp* END. Madrox is the GOAT.
David’s X-Factor is the perfect comic to adapt to television. It already was pretty much just Angel but With Mutants Instead of Monsters and Vampires.
You’re surprised there’s not an X-Men show on the air and yet you clearly know Fox has the rights. I would think that’s your answer right there.
i liked the bad guy in generation x…….for some reason that times won’t let me remember
That’s silly. Why would they give away virtua Fighter when children of the atom, Marvel super heroes and at least x-men vs Street Fighter was out by then
This is the most 90s adverisement ever, outside of that Crossfire commercial.
Russel Tresh is a GOD.
This new show might be good but it’ll never replace alphas in my little heart. The x-men clone that could have 😢
Still waiting for a superhero TV show that has real actual superheroes in it. The Flash so far is the only one that for sure is getting airtime. The rest are just speculation or not scheduled till next year. And we know that the longer it takes to get on the air the greater the chance it’ll get scrapped. If Supergirl actually makes it to series I’ll be totally gobsmacked.
Pretty sure X-Factor was already a failure on FOX.
If they mess up Madrox’s casting, there is no point at all in doing this.
That looks like a drawing of two Sam Worthingtons…