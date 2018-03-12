03 Greedo Says He Uneqoivocally Agrees With Lil Xan That Tupac Made Boring Music

Hip-Hop Editor
03.12.18 7 Comments

The next generation of rappers are drawing battle lines in the sand while refusing to back down from older rappers and fans who rebuke their opinions. Despite Waka Flocka Flame’s impassioned reasoning behind his ban on up-and-comer Lil Xan for calling Tupac Shakur‘s music “boring” in an interview, Xan’s found support from an unlikely source: Fast-rising Watts rapper 03 Greedo.

In an interview with Billboard, the thirty-year-old Grape Street Crip defended Lil Xan’s comments, and actually took it a step further, questioning the hood credentials Tupac flaunted by association.

It’s crazy you mentioned Lil Xan, because Waka Flocka Flame came at him recently about calling Tupac’s music boring.

It is, though. Do they need a n—a who can really rap to tell you? Tupac sucks, n—a. Any type of East Coast, West Coast beef, n—a’s from the East Coast. He’s delusional. He’s a great actor. Part of his music shit was acting. But n—a, I got to go to court on Friday, I got a whole metal leg, I’m really from the projects. I really got my ‘hood on my face. My first major project is called The Wolf of Grape Street, the gang I’m from. He didn’t even say nothing wrong. Tupac was a bitch ass n—a. I’m a gangsta n—a. What I say goes. I don’t give a fuck if I’m wrong.

Of course, among certain West Coast rap fans, Greedo’s words might be taken as blasphemy, but he attributes it to his upbringing in Watts’ Jordan Downs housing projects:

“Watts is the most spiritual place. People from Watts are people who relocated from Louisiana. I don’t listen to West Coast music. We grew up on Cash Money, No Limit and southern music. We don’t even jam to what people jam to in Cali.”

While some fans may take issue with Greedo’s stance, it’s hard to say that the response will be anything like as emphatic as what Lil Xan received. While Xan’s younger and seems relatively harmless, Greedo’s made it plain that rap is secondary to his gangsta, which will make shouting him down a much trickier proposition.

