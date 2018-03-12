The next generation of rappers are drawing battle lines in the sand while refusing to back down from older rappers and fans who rebuke their opinions. Despite Waka Flocka Flame’s impassioned reasoning behind his ban on up-and-comer Lil Xan for calling Tupac Shakur‘s music “boring” in an interview, Xan’s found support from an unlikely source: Fast-rising Watts rapper 03 Greedo.
In an interview with Billboard, the thirty-year-old Grape Street Crip defended Lil Xan’s comments, and actually took it a step further, questioning the hood credentials Tupac flaunted by association.
It’s crazy you mentioned Lil Xan, because Waka Flocka Flame came at him recently about calling Tupac’s music boring.
It is, though. Do they need a n—a who can really rap to tell you? Tupac sucks, n—a. Any type of East Coast, West Coast beef, n—a’s from the East Coast. He’s delusional. He’s a great actor. Part of his music shit was acting. But n—a, I got to go to court on Friday, I got a whole metal leg, I’m really from the projects. I really got my ‘hood on my face. My first major project is called The Wolf of Grape Street, the gang I’m from. He didn’t even say nothing wrong. Tupac was a bitch ass n—a. I’m a gangsta n—a. What I say goes. I don’t give a fuck if I’m wrong.
Of course, among certain West Coast rap fans, Greedo’s words might be taken as blasphemy, but he attributes it to his upbringing in Watts’ Jordan Downs housing projects:
“Watts is the most spiritual place. People from Watts are people who relocated from Louisiana. I don’t listen to West Coast music. We grew up on Cash Money, No Limit and southern music. We don’t even jam to what people jam to in Cali.”
While some fans may take issue with Greedo’s stance, it’s hard to say that the response will be anything like as emphatic as what Lil Xan received. While Xan’s younger and seems relatively harmless, Greedo’s made it plain that rap is secondary to his gangsta, which will make shouting him down a much trickier proposition.
If 03 Greedo doesn’t agree with Waka Flocka Flame about Lil Xan’s assessment then nothing has been settled. Hopefully I will have more clarity when 09 Bib Fortuna and Lil Fentanyl let me know what’s good.
thank you. I read this whole article going “Pac paved the way…for…who are these cunts?”
You nearly owed me for a new computer after that “09 Bib Fortuna” line.
1. He’s not wrong about Pac’s “hood credentials.” Dude wasn’t street. He lived on the West Coast for, what, a year or two before being all “Westside 4 lyfe!”? The persona of Gangsta Pac was the product of a great actor. I don’t like agreeing with this chump, but he’s right.
2. Of course the young buls think Pac was boring. Kids These Days (TM) think any song that can’t be made into a 15 second Musicly clip is lame. Rap, for most youth, is not a vehicle for a message or thought provoking lyrics. It is all about the aesthetics (earthetics?) Nothing but the catchiness of a tune and it’s ability to energize/make you dance. Which is also part of rap’s DNA, just a part that went out of vogue almost 30 years ago.
When people bring up the brief time, 2Pac lived in the Bay Area/California as being a fake influence or for “the show,” I dismiss it. He had more heart in him than the majority. Musically, Shock G put him on, and that is how the business works. He was with Digital Underground – Oakland natives (not to mention the legendary, Leila Steinberg). The musical influence was going to be a part of his work. But his albums before signing to Death Row were filled with east coast production/producers.
Look, Suge was an intimidating and influential man (I know firsthand). I will never fault Pac for going all “west coast” once he signed to the label. Everyone on Death Row (even Kurupt – another east coaster) conformed to that mentality – because they had to. Combine that with being so young, and he gets a pass. He still combined both coasts when all was said and done in the form of music.
What this no-name said was just downright disrespectful and an attempt to get his name out there, (which with the assistance of UPROXX and others, he succeeded at). Good luck converting that to musical legitimacy (AKA money) and longevity though. The game is no longer structured the way it once was. All publicity is good – IF it is intelligent.
I think someone questioned Method Man’s bona fides as an emcee and someone (maybe Meth himself) responded with “But he’ll fuck you up in the streets.” That’s not a rebuke of his emcee skills. This Greedo dude saying Pac wasn’t a gangsta… no shit. We all know this. But that doesn’t take away what he did on the mic. Pac was an artist in every sense of the word. If you don’t like Pac, you don’t like Pac, but to say he wasn’t any good because he wasn’t a gangsta, that’s like saying 3 + 3 = tuna fish.
And none of these “street dudes” would shoot at two white men for beating a Black man.
¯\_(ツ)_/¯
Say what you will, but these “rappers” are quicker to kill their kind and destroy lives than attempt to make any actual change in the world. They can claim to be doing it through their music, but none of them are capable of changing lives with words in the manner Tupac did. In that regard, Pac was more real than any of them.
Perhaps I will change my opinion of this person if he catches Tomi Lahren (or the like) out in the world and slaps her. Maybe he can bust a shot at Sean Hannity at the very least? Until then, he can keep his mouth shut. They can talk all they want, but until they put their lives on the line, I do not want to hear from them. Kill a Black man; sure, they can quickly do that, but fight to change this world at the expense of their death and freedom? Nah, they are not about that type of “Thug Life.”