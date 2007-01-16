1-16-07 Today’s News

Chamillionaire Feat.Kelis-Not A Criminal(First Single off Next Album, “Ultimate Victory”)

Young Jeezy feat. Jim Jones – I Luv It(remix)

Kanye West- I Still Love Her(Just His Verse)

Grafh-GLOW IN THE DARK

Recap of the Golden Globe awards. Link



Video of Jennifer Hudson winning her award. Link

Def Jam is reportedly close to announcing the “Takeover” tour, which will allegedly offer Jay-Z, Luda, Rick Ross, Nas, Ghostface, Fab, and maybe Jeezy and Jada.Link

Label Owner Files $900 Million Lawsuit Against Condoleeza Rice For “Rap Profiling.”

Jamie Foxx jokes on mad people. Link

Jim Jones Helps NYC Students, Tops The Charts. Link

Timbaland is accused of swagger jacking. Link

Paula Abdul looking drunk on a TV interview. Link

Video: Yesterdays top 10 NBA plays. Link

Chris Webber becomes a Piston. Link

SNL: Trump vs Rosie skit. Link

Serius Jones is signed to DTP. Link

SHOWTIME TO PREMIERE FADER FILMS’ CRITICALLY ACCLAIMED FILM ON THE OUTS

Based On True Stories From The Streets and called “…a fierce and gripping new film” by The New York Times, Film Premieres Saturday, January 20 at 10 p.m.

Preview

Naomi Campbell Pleads Guilty In Assault Case. Link

Rihanna at the beach again









