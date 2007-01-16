1-16-07 Today’s News

Chamillionaire Feat.Kelis-Not A Criminal(First Single off Next Album, “Ultimate Victory”)
Young Jeezy feat. Jim Jones – I Luv It(remix)
Kanye West- I Still Love Her(Just His Verse)
Recap of the Golden Globe awards. Link
Video of Jennifer Hudson winning her award. Link
Def Jam is reportedly close to announcing the “Takeover” tour, which will allegedly offer Jay-Z, Luda, Rick Ross, Nas, Ghostface, Fab, and maybe Jeezy and Jada.Link
Label Owner Files $900 Million Lawsuit Against Condoleeza Rice For “Rap Profiling.”
Jamie Foxx jokes on mad people. Link
Jim Jones Helps NYC Students, Tops The Charts. Link
Timbaland is accused of swagger jacking. Link
Paula Abdul looking drunk on a TV interview. Link
Video: Yesterdays top 10 NBA plays. Link
Chris Webber becomes a Piston. Link
SNL: Trump vs Rosie skit. Link
Serius Jones is signed to DTP. Link
SHOWTIME TO PREMIERE FADER FILMS’ CRITICALLY ACCLAIMED FILM ON THE OUTS
Based On True Stories From The Streets and called “…a fierce and gripping new film” by The New York Times, Film Premieres Saturday, January 20 at 10 p.m.
Preview
Naomi Campbell Pleads Guilty In Assault Case. Link
