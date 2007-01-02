1.02.07 Today’s News

01.02.07 11 years ago
Download a Free Album, TALIB KWELI AND MADLIB – LIBERATION

Camron- Yo get Rich

Snoop Dog Feat. Young Jeezy- Wanna B’s , theres a Lil Wayne Diss at the end but not by Snoop or Young Jeezy, I think I posted this before.

Busta’s latest victim gives his side of the story. Link

Video: Chris Brown and his dancers Krumping. Link

New York starts the year with 12 shootings and a murder. Link

AllHipHop.com interviews Lupe Fiasco. Link

Music Video, Stephen Marley “The Traffic Jam” feat. Damian Marley. Link

Video: Christina Aguilera performs Candyman & Fighter. Link

Jay-Z & Beyonce chilling in the Caribbean



Random New Year’s Pics







Around The Web

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP