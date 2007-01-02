1.02.07 Today’s News

Download a Free Album, TALIB KWELI AND MADLIB – LIBERATION
Snoop Dog Feat. Young Jeezy- Wanna B’s , theres a Lil Wayne Diss at the end but not by Snoop or Young Jeezy, I think I posted this before.
Busta’s latest victim gives his side of the story. Link
Video: Chris Brown and his dancers Krumping. Link
New York starts the year with 12 shootings and a murder. Link
AllHipHop.com interviews Lupe Fiasco. Link
Music Video, Stephen Marley “The Traffic Jam” feat. Damian Marley. Link
Video: Christina Aguilera performs Candyman & Fighter. Link
Jay-Z & Beyonce chilling in the Caribbean
Random New Year’s Pics
