2 Chainz, Drake, And Quavo Get Braggadocious On ‘Bigger Than You’

Back in February, 2 Chainz announced Rap Or Go To The League, the upcoming follow-up to his 2017 album Pretty Girls Like Trap Music. No songs from the album have emerged since then, although it looks like we might have our first taste now: 2 Chainz just dropped “Bigger Than You,” a new track produced by !llmind and Murda Beatz, and featuring Drake and Quavo.

As the song title suggests, everybody on the track gets pretty boastful about their current prosperity. 2 Chainz raps, “Chain so big, should have came with a kick stand / F-ck with me, I got a retain on a hit man / Barely came up out the mud like quicksand / I show you how to get millions, n—a, that’s a mil plan.”

Drake, meanwhile, drops in for a verse and raps about his humble beginnings and criticism he’s faced to contrast his current status: “‘Member I was on pre-paid, I would act like my shit was ringin’ off / ‘Member shorty told me she thought the raps good but the singing’s off.”

2 Chainz wrote of the album when he announced it in February:

“With the height of racial tensions across America, I felt I should do my part in explaining some of the brainwashing formulas used in my community. This album not only touches on those who did succeed thoughu entertainment, but those who didn’t! Welcome to Rap or Go TO THE LEAGUE! My 5th solo studio album and project that shows continued growth, success, and motivation which is playing a role in the shift of the trap paradigm.”

Listen to “Bigger Than You” above.