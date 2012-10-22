2 Chainz ft. Rick Ross & Diddy – Birthday Song Remix

10.22.12


2 Chainz ft. Rick Ross & Diddy – Birthday Song Remix

Diddy and Rick Ross jump on 2 Chainz’, “Birthday Song.” Good idea?

Props SmokingSection

