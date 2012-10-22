2 Chainz ft. Rick Ross & Diddy – Birthday Song Remix
Diddy and Rick Ross jump on 2 Chainz’, “Birthday Song.” Good idea?
Props SmokingSection
if ross didnt already release his verse i might of ben kinda excited
i fcks wit 2 chainz but lately its been kinda hard defending these type of songs, all i want for my b-day is a big booty hoe? c’mon man, really? are we running out of things to rap about? and just when you think it couldnt get worse ross and diddy jump on the track.lol. i cant even bring myself to even listen to it. yea ima keep it real, im leavn this comment w/o listening to it 1st