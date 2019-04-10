2 Chainz Is As Rare As A ‘2 Dollar Bill’ In His New Video With Lil Wayne And E-40

Hip-Hop Editor
04.10.19

The latest Rap Or Go To The League video finds 2 Chainz hanging out with some truly unique characters. In “2 Dollar Bill,” 2 Chainz and his co-stars Lil Wayne and E-40 flex their riches and rarity in what look to be some truly absurd situations while hanging out with an oddball cast of characters including card-playing quadruplets, a ventriloquist, a sword collector, and a man with three eyes. What do they all have in common? That’s right: They’re rare — like the discontinued US currency featuring Thomas Jefferson’s portrait.

While Chainz tries his luck at a card game, Lil Wayne undergoes a surgery where the doctors pull all kinds of unusual things from his chest cavity. There’s a gold bar, an extra large bottle of hot sauce, a cactus, a bonsai tree, and even a pair of lacy ladies’ underwear. That man’s diet is incredible. During E-40’s verse, the Bay Area representative munches on a breakfast provided by the three-eyed man and his lanky lady friend. There are a lot of eye-popping graphics in this one: Don’t blink.

“2 Dollar Bill” follows the Ariana Grande-featuring “Rule The World” and “Girl’s Best Friend” with Ty Dolla Sign as the third single from the LeBron James-A+R’d 2 Chainz album, his fifth under his Def Jam Recordings contract. It’s out now.

