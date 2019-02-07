Instagram

On Wednesday, the lineups for the 2019 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game were announced. Notable selections included former NBA All-Star Ray Allen, Latin trap star Bad Bunny, comedian Hasan Minhaj, and last year’s MVP Quavo. Notably absent from the selections was 2 Chainz.

The 6’5″ former college basketball player seems like one of the more obvious choices for the event, but surprisingly the Pretty Girls Like Trap Music rapper has never been selected for the game. 2 Chainz thinks this is a grave injustice.

Following Wednesday morning’s announcement, 2 Chainz posted a photo of the game’s lineups on Instagram with a very impassioned caption appended to it.

In it, the rapper championed himself as one of the league’s “BIGGEST SUPPORTERS,” and cited a 2013 incident involving someone in his camp and an unidentified woman at an NBA game as the potential reason for his perceived blackballing from the annual All-Star Weekend event.

The NBA has yet to respond to 2 Chainz’s post, but fortunately Chainz’s has plenty of other ventures to take his mind off things. On Sunday, the rapper starred alongside Parks and Recreations Adam Scott in one of the night’s more memorable Super Bowl commercials. Chainz also recently made a guest appearance on the remix of Ariana Grande’s latest single “7 Rings.”