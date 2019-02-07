2 Chainz Was Very Upset He Wasn’t Invited To Play In The NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

02.06.19 5 mins ago

Instagram

On Wednesday, the lineups for the 2019 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game were announced. Notable selections included former NBA All-Star Ray Allen, Latin trap star Bad Bunny, comedian Hasan Minhaj, and last year’s MVP Quavo. Notably absent from the selections was 2 Chainz.

The 6’5″ former college basketball player seems like one of the more obvious choices for the event, but surprisingly the Pretty Girls Like Trap Music rapper has never been selected for the game. 2 Chainz thinks this is a grave injustice.

Following Wednesday morning’s announcement, 2 Chainz posted a photo of the game’s lineups on Instagram with a very impassioned caption appended to it.

In it, the rapper championed himself as one of the league’s “BIGGEST SUPPORTERS,” and cited a 2013 incident involving someone in his camp and an unidentified woman at an NBA game as the potential reason for his perceived blackballing from the annual All-Star Weekend event.

The NBA has yet to respond to 2 Chainz’s post, but fortunately Chainz’s has plenty of other ventures to take his mind off things. On Sunday, the rapper starred alongside Parks and Recreations Adam Scott in one of the night’s more memorable Super Bowl commercials. Chainz also recently made a guest appearance on the remix of Ariana Grande’s latest single “7 Rings.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA All-Star 2019#NBA#NBA All Star Game#Instagram
TAGS2 ChainzALL-STAR WEEKENDCHARLOTTEinstagramNBANBA All-Star 2019NBA ALL-STAR GAME

Listen To This

These Fascinating History Podcasts Will Make You Fall In Love With The Past

These Fascinating History Podcasts Will Make You Fall In Love With The Past

02.06.19 11 hours ago 10 Comments
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

02.05.19 1 day ago
The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth That You Should Be Listening To

The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth That You Should Be Listening To

02.05.19 2 days ago 27 Comments
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

02.04.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

02.04.19 2 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

02.01.19 6 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP