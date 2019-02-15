Getty Image

TMZ reports that 21 Savage has turned himself in to authorities at the Liberty County Sheriff’s Dept after it was revealed that he had a warrant for felony theft hovering over him for the last two years. He was released on his own recognizance and will be given a court date to argue his case — that is, unless he settles the bill with the club promoter who opened the case in the first place.

The promoter says that she paid 21 $17,000 for a performance in a South Georgia club in 2016 ($9,500 in advance with the $7,500 balance paid when he arrived), but that he never performed for some reason. However, he did leave with the full sum, which left the promoter to take her case to the police. She had a warrant issued for theft by deception, but no further action was taken until Super Bowl Sunday when 21 was arrested by ICE for overstaying his visa in 2006 (he was 13 years old at the time).

Abby Taylor, one of 21’s lawyers, told TMZ, “Mr. Joseph has committed no criminal offense. We look forward to an amicable resolution between the parties in the near future with no criminal implications whatsoever,” suggesting that the rapper will probably just try to settle with the promoter out-of-court in order to avoid having the felony on his record with his U visa application under review.

It’s been a bumpy month for 21 Savage, all in all. Read more on his immigration struggle here.