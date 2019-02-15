Getty Image

A few days ago, 21 Savage was released from ICE custody on bond while he awaits his deportation hearing. It didn’t take long for him to land his first interview since his release: The rapper appeared on this morning’s episode of Good Morning America, and he talked about his situation, including the possibility that he could be deported.

"I've been here 20 years. This is all I know." @21Savage says he doesn't believe people should be placed in jail for being in the country too long. Now, he says he wants to bring awareness to immigration policies and the "pain" they are causing people. pic.twitter.com/apstaY2RZI — Good Morning America (@GMA) February 15, 2019

When asked if he’s concerned that he might get “kicked out” of the country, Savage responded, “Yeah, but I feel like I’ve been through so much in my life, I’ve learned to embrace the times that I’m down, because they always build me up.”

He also talked about being from Atlanta, saying that he’s been there for so long that it’s all he knows: “I’ve been here 20 years, 19 years… this is all I know, you know what I’m saying? I don’t feel like you should be arrested and put in a place where a murderer would be for just being in the country for too long.”

Savage also described what the scene was like when he got arrested, saying he was never really told what was happening: “I don’t even know [what happened]. I was just driving and I just seen guns and blue lights, and then I was in the back of a car and I was gone. […] They didn’t say nothing. They just said, ‘We got Savage.’ […] It was definitely targeted.”

Watch clips from 21 Savage’s Good Morning America interview above and below.

"I don't think the policy is broken, I think the way they enforce the policy is broken." @21Savage speaks out for the first time after his immigration arrest to @LinseyDavis. https://t.co/8XGtNj5gS2 pic.twitter.com/i0jwEHfIEL — Good Morning America (@GMA) February 15, 2019