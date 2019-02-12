Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Over the past week or so, 21 Savage has had strong support from the music community following his ICE arrest. Tons of rappers and other people in music have spoken out against Savage’s detainment, and he got some more advocacy on network television last night during Metro Boomin and Gunna’s appearance on The Tonight Show.

The pair was on hand to perform “Space Cadet,” from Metro’s 2018 album Not All Heroes Wear Capes, and they did so accompanied by an orchestra wearing dirtbike helmets and matching golden outfits. While Gunna rapped, Metro conducted the orchestra, which put his custom jacket, which read “Free 21 Savage” in large lettering on the back, on display. He continued to show off his jacket when Fallon came out to throw to commercial after the performance: As Fallon spoke, Boomin turned around to display his message some more.

Savage was supposed to appear at the Grammys with Post Malone so the pair could perform their hit “Rockstar,” but he was of course unable to be there. One of Savage’s managers later said that there was an attempt to still make the rapper’s presence known during the performance, writing in a pair of tweets, “Lord knows me, Meezy and our team attempted to solidify recognition for Savage during the performance of ‘Rockstar,’ it just didn’t work out that way. We reached out to several artists to perform Savage’s verse and/or stand in solidarity on stage on his behalf.”

Watch Metro Boomin and Gunna perform “Space Cadet” above.