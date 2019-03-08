21 Savage Is Reportedly Being Sued For A Million Dollars After His Felony Theft Charges Were Dropped

At the moment, 21 Savage’s most pressing legal concern is his potential deportation, but it’s not his newest issue, as he is now being sued for a million dollars.

In mid-February, 21 Savage surrendered to police on a felony theft warrant because a club promoter accused him of accepting $17,000 for a performance in a South Georgia club in 2016, a performance that he never actually gave. At the time, Abby Taylor, one of 21 Savage’s lawyers, told TMZ, “Mr. Joseph has committed no criminal offense. We look forward to an amicable resolution between the parties in the near future with no criminal implications whatsoever.”

Around this time last week, it was revealed that the felony charges were dropped, and that the issue was now a civil matter. Sure enough, Sadaetirs Kent Smith — the promoter — has made it a civil matter, as she is now suing the rapper for a million dollars, according to new legal documents obtained by TMZ. Smith said she decided on a million dollars because “the breach of contract caused severe emotional distress.”

Meanwhile, 21 Savage recently expanded his “21 Savage Bank Account Campaign,” which aims to empower young people by teaching them how to save and invest money. Yesterday, he announced that he will be partnering with nonprofit Juma to make sure 150 at-risk Atlanta youth have jobs by June.

