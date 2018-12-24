Getty Image

21 Savage released his new album, I Am > I Was, this past weekend featuring an expansive and surprising guest list that included Childish Gambino, J. Cole, Offset, Post Malone, and Yung Miami of City Girls, but it looks like one of his fellow stars, Travis Scott, didn’t make the final cut. However, thanks to the magic of streaming, 21 was able to release a remixed version of “Out For The Night” called “Out For The Night Pt. 2” which features an extended and reworked beat along with a verse from 2018’s man of the year.

Travis makes the most of the appearance, starting with an apology and ending with the sort of forceful flexes that made his Astroworld such a wild ride that fans have returned to for weeks after its release. “P-pardon my lateness, this beat hittin’, slap,” he says, “After take one, then just run this sh*t back.” By the end of his verse, he’s dropped all pretense of humility, though, rhyming, “Three nights in The Forum for the kids, gotta feed ’em /They open pits up without even speakin’ / It’s been some tension, but can’t rock the wave / Let the coupe roller coast, get the f*ck out my way.”

I Am > I Was is out now via Epic Records.