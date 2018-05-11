Getty Image

While New York, LA, Chicago, and hell, even Toronto these days, can all lay claim to being a major hub for hip-hop today, it’s hard to argue that the center lies anywhere outside of the city limits of Atlanta. Just look at the portrait-adorned walls lining Ice Box, one of the premier jewelers in the country, and you’ll find all the proof you need in regards to the ATL’s dominance. T.I., DRAM, Lil Yachty, Migos, Future, 2 Chainz, Jeezy, Gucci Mane, Ludacris, Killer Mike, Big Boi — the list of names dominating the charts is almost endless.

Recently, Reebok linked up with LVRN aka Love Renaissance, one of the buzziest collectives that the city has to offer — they’re responsible for fostering the success of DRAM and 6lack — for a new collaboration that seeks to highlight the specific vibe of Atlanta. Working with local artist FRKO Rico, the group designed a trio of shoes that takes inspiration from the city itself — the inner sole depicts the route of the MARTA train system — with their own unique spin put on it.

Reebok

“We want to create some shoes that are for the city, that reflect the city and that kids will want to wear, LVRN founder Chris McNicol said. “We represent Atlanta, but we represent a different portion of Atlanta,” Justice Baiden added. That different side of Atlanta also is a far cry from other “streetwear” products produced on the left coast. “The idea of calling streetwear Calabasas is an oxymoron,” Baiden added. “It’s almost like a troll against what’s brought us all together here.”

You can check out Reebok’s 3:AM collaboration with LVRN and cop a pair for yourself here.

