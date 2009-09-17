50 Cent Appears On Rachel Ray

50 cent is the rap version of Diddy’s making the band’s blond chick..what was her name …damn…Aurey O’Day….an attention slut whore….this guy is not too bright…he just does shit for money….no type of integrity..at all….he’ll do gay porn for the right price….
nigga bashes people for not bein hood or being gay. and he goes on rachael ray. smh
lol. That was soo cute. It’s good to see the fun side of 50 for once.
So I tried dragonfruit vitaminwater yesterday..nasty! Lol, stories on the bottle are so funny
50 cent and g unit killed hiphop….they came in and turned it into wwf and they put out too much “gangsta rap” and beefed too many rappers …they oversaturated hiphop with their beefs to a point where rap beef is now a joke and rappers have less credibility and as a result rap doesnt sell nomore and rappers are now all seen as fake….just compare hip hop before and after 50 and tell me if i’m wrong
Yea real hood nigga here haha.
fuck yall haters 50 cent is gettin cake just for being on this old lady show, is gay-z and nassssssss ever on this show!
GGG unit!?
hassan…smh, no Jayz is on David Letterman, Leno, Bill Maher and Oprah. He has no time for no lame azz Rachel Ray.
listen, 50cent i so big he feels like he has a responsibility to black youth thus appearing on cracker shows etc. Setting an example
Washed up rappers go on the rachel ray show.LL cool J, 50 cent, etc….. Jay-Z had Oprah at Marcy Projects, and Nas and Jay-Z and Ludacris are all on Jay Leno, David Letterman, Bill Maher, and serious shit. Rachel Ray is a cook from the food network channel you dumb ass idiot @ hasssan
yea a rapper is supose to be ignorant and hood throughout his career
n only show up in the hood not on television programs 2 promote
hez promotin a book
not his album on rachel ray im sure he knows wut audience hez lukin 4
GET MONEY, THESE BROKE NIGGAZ HATING
cmon seriously everyone hatin on 50 being on rachael ray, jay betrayed rap by goin on oprah its all about publicity people. respect it or check it!!!!!!!!!
this nigga is lame as f^ck
50 DO WUT HE WANT WHEN HE WANT FUCK WUT YALL THINK HE HAVIN FUN KEEP GETTN THA PAPR FIF
You wack ppl on here respond negative to 50 being on a High rated tv show to promote a book is being fake???? But Jay-Z going on Oprah and any other show that will take him to promote his mediocre album is cool??? When Oprah literally said FUCK Hip-Hop and rappers!!!!
People just hate on 50 to hate that is why he keeps making $$$, he has a bunch of 18 year olds on the internet hating on him because he is doing good….lol you guys are too funny!!
look at this fake ass nigga going on da goddamm foodnetwork
dis nigga just tanked his career
fuck 50!! seriously…no seriously…fuck 50…not even hating. I just don’t care for him…He always wanted Jay-Z’s spot…no matter what money he gets..he’ll never be Jay-Z…the dude is a lose cannon….reckless…
Jay-Z:
I don’t know why they worried bout my pockets
Meanwhile, had Oprah chillin in the projects
Had her out in Bedstuy, chillin on the steps
Drinkin quarter waters, gotta be the best
50 talks to Rachael Ray…Jay-Z talks to Oprah…you do the math.
I’d hit Rachel Ray so hard from the back she’d start coughing up pastries and pasta and shit.
Ya’ll mad. 50 gets money. This isn’t on food network it’s on abc nbc or some shit like that it’s a talk show shit head. 50 does whatever the fuck he wants and says whatever the fuck he wants cuz he doesn’t care about hatin’ ass bloggers that come up with some dumb shit. He was promoting his book. I love the comment about Jay betraying hip-hop cuz of Oprah. You must’ve bumped your fucking head. Really Jay is basically hip-hop along with a few other people. Hate to tell anyone who doesn’t believe that but without a few good sellers in the industry, Jay being one of them, their would be no rap industry. Hate on the comment all you want.
50 cent is the rap version of Diddy’s making the band’s blond chick..what was her name …damn…Aurey O’Day….an attention slut whore….this guy is not too bright…he just does shit for money….no type of integrity..at all….he’ll do gay porn for the right price….
nigga bashes people for not bein hood or being gay. and he goes on rachael ray. smh
lol. That was soo cute. It’s good to see the fun side of 50 for once.
So I tried dragonfruit vitaminwater yesterday..nasty! Lol, stories on the bottle are so funny
50 cent and g unit killed hiphop….they came in and turned it into wwf and they put out too much “gangsta rap” and beefed too many rappers …they oversaturated hiphop with their beefs to a point where rap beef is now a joke and rappers have less credibility and as a result rap doesnt sell nomore and rappers are now all seen as fake….just compare hip hop before and after 50 and tell me if i’m wrong
Yea real hood nigga here haha.
fuck yall haters 50 cent is gettin cake just for being on this old lady show, is gay-z and nassssssss ever on this show!
GGG unit!?
hassan…smh, no Jayz is on David Letterman, Leno, Bill Maher and Oprah. He has no time for no lame azz Rachel Ray.
listen, 50cent i so big he feels like he has a responsibility to black youth thus appearing on cracker shows etc. Setting an example
Washed up rappers go on the rachel ray show.LL cool J, 50 cent, etc….. Jay-Z had Oprah at Marcy Projects, and Nas and Jay-Z and Ludacris are all on Jay Leno, David Letterman, Bill Maher, and serious shit. Rachel Ray is a cook from the food network channel you dumb ass idiot @ hasssan
yea a rapper is supose to be ignorant and hood throughout his career
n only show up in the hood not on television programs 2 promote
hez promotin a book
not his album on rachel ray im sure he knows wut audience hez lukin 4
GET MONEY, THESE BROKE NIGGAZ HATING
cmon seriously everyone hatin on 50 being on rachael ray, jay betrayed rap by goin on oprah its all about publicity people. respect it or check it!!!!!!!!!
this nigga is lame as f^ck
50 DO WUT HE WANT WHEN HE WANT FUCK WUT YALL THINK HE HAVIN FUN KEEP GETTN THA PAPR FIF
You wack ppl on here respond negative to 50 being on a High rated tv show to promote a book is being fake???? But Jay-Z going on Oprah and any other show that will take him to promote his mediocre album is cool??? When Oprah literally said FUCK Hip-Hop and rappers!!!!
People just hate on 50 to hate that is why he keeps making $$$, he has a bunch of 18 year olds on the internet hating on him because he is doing good….lol you guys are too funny!!
look at this fake ass nigga going on da goddamm foodnetwork
dis nigga just tanked his career
fuck 50!! seriously…no seriously…fuck 50…not even hating. I just don’t care for him…He always wanted Jay-Z’s spot…no matter what money he gets..he’ll never be Jay-Z…the dude is a lose cannon….reckless…
Jay-Z:
I don’t know why they worried bout my pockets
Meanwhile, had Oprah chillin in the projects
Had her out in Bedstuy, chillin on the steps
Drinkin quarter waters, gotta be the best
50 talks to Rachael Ray…Jay-Z talks to Oprah…you do the math.
I’d hit Rachel Ray so hard from the back she’d start coughing up pastries and pasta and shit.
Ya’ll mad. 50 gets money. This isn’t on food network it’s on abc nbc or some shit like that it’s a talk show shit head. 50 does whatever the fuck he wants and says whatever the fuck he wants cuz he doesn’t care about hatin’ ass bloggers that come up with some dumb shit. He was promoting his book. I love the comment about Jay betraying hip-hop cuz of Oprah. You must’ve bumped your fucking head. Really Jay is basically hip-hop along with a few other people. Hate to tell anyone who doesn’t believe that but without a few good sellers in the industry, Jay being one of them, their would be no rap industry. Hate on the comment all you want.