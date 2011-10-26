50 Cent Plans To Drop An Album In December

What made you want to feed a million Africans?

I was touring in Africa and the circumstances I grew up in, I thought they were harsh, and in the past I make references to my experiences, as I’m from the bottom. And then when you get there, you see people under far harder circumstances. It even makes you look at yourself and some of the decisions you made based on being in the position that I was in at that point. It made me reevaluate my own experiences. It’s easier to see someone else’s imperfections then it is to see your own.

