50 Cent Plans To Drop An Album In December

#50 Cent
10.26.11 7 years ago 2 Comments

What made you want to feed a million Africans?

I was touring in Africa and the circumstances I grew up in, I thought they were harsh, and in the past I make references to my experiences, as I’m from the bottom. And then when you get there, you see people under far harder circumstances. It even makes you look at yourself and some of the decisions you made based on being in the position that I was in at that point. It made me reevaluate my own experiences. It’s easier to see someone else’s imperfections then it is to see your own.

Full Interview: GlobalGrind

50 Cent speaks with Global Grind about his inspiration to feed a billion Africans and he goes on to say he plans on dropping an album in December. Do you see him realistically dropping in December?

TOPICS#50 Cent
TAGS50 CENTRealTalk Featured

