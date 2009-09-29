50 Cent Ranked # 9 Hottest MC According to MTV

There are probably three mcs hotter and more relavent than 50 Cent right now; mtv is fucking wack lets be real hes dropping videos,records,books,movies,video games,beefs the man is everywhere. Not a week go by and 50 doesn’t make the headline for something lets be real!
yea… he shouldn’t be on the list. but, he’s on it at a pathetic #9 slot, so it doesn’t really matter. LOL
but mtv is not hiphop & either is 50 cent. he is a rapper not a mc.
He should be ecstatic
So I’m guessing Rick Ross is ahead of him on the list. lol
That’s as far as he’s going to go…lol…
fucking bum….the guy stinks…post GRODT.
they shit basic, face it//aint nono these niggas fuckin with david…
corny……….
pathetic…..
I’m not a huge 50 Cent fan, but let’s keep it real. MTV specifically said that this list is not the best lyricist, not the man with the most swagger, it’s list compiled of the hottest rapper at the time. How can they put 50 Cent at #9? This guy is everywhere right now. Mixtapes, clothes, cologne, his own internet site, murked Fat Joe and Rick Ross, cover of magazines, etc. He is by no means #1, but #9 just isn’t fair. MTV is smart, they know 50 will react which will get more people talking about this “list.”
Here’s my top 5:
1. Jay Z – c’mon son, nobody is touching dude right now
2. Eminem
3. Slaughterhouse
4. Lil’ Wayne – I hate to put him there but we got to be honest
5. Kanye West
He should be happy they gave him number 9.
I could care less about MTV or 50 cent!….who won his terrible reality show anyways?
WTF FUCK 50 SHOULD HAVE BEEN HIGHER STYL. HE SHD HAVE BEEN ON THE TOP 5
mtv ,not my list.. will be
1 jay z
2. drake
3. kanye
4. eminem
5. lil wayne
6 ?
7. ?
8. Jadakiss
9. 50 cent
10. raekwon
if you watch closelyy when q-tip is talking they putt jadakiss on number 6 or 7….. how da fuck can jada be on number 6 or 7 and 50 cent on #9…… okay okayyy jadakiss is the better lyrricist, but with that saiddd he’s far behind on money making or being interesting to people at all…
1. eminem
2. jay –> cuzz of the many promo he is selling that piece off shit album bp3
3. drake
4 50 centt
5 kanye west/lil wayne
and some other names like crooked i, young buck, royce da 5 9(killerr), lloyd banks, ludacris( 1 off the best and most underrated) should also be on the list… there aint no good rappers after that okok common, taleb kweli, (sometimes) t.i., slaughterhouseee
forgot faboloussssss
my children! and my peasants!! let this be testament from then to now……. and forever…… however stay the fuck off my penis… thank you very much.
if i ever.. i’ll give you the low down2………………………….
Is there anotha hiphop website direct towards otha parts of the country, i just want 2 get otha thoughts besides yall eastcoast cats,cuz alot of yall shit is corny,new york suppose 2 be the city of opportunity,then why yall ride otha cats dicks so hard,do yall have a life?
cud put ya name on it no homo :) and write some fake shit
^^^^^^sounds like a SB fan…go kill yourself…..quickly
hoopa
the south does the same especially atlanta and florida they stay riding each other dicks when the songz dont even be hot
And Im from the midwest chicago my nigga we killin it too
I aint feelin 50 either he need to switch his flow up and content wise he average and boring but dont act like the south and the west dont dick ride either because they do it way more
and the south does it way more than any other region regardless of the content
first of All This List isn’t even based on lyrical talent …so it shouldn’t even be called “hottest mc” And 2nd ..the 9th spot isn’t that bad …Considering he hasn’t dropped an album in about 2 years .and he still manages to stay relevant …But anyway fuck Mtv, they shouldn’t have an opinion on who’s hot and who’s not in ..hiphop anyway , they barley play rap on their wack ass channel.
W
T
F.
Jay-Z
Lil Wayne
kanYe
Drake
T.I.
Ludacris
Rick Ross
?
50 Cent
Raekwon
Lets be real I don’t think 50 shud be on there or Rae but can sum1 please tell me outside of NY what are 50’s most popular areas in the US like for real I wanna know?
Seeing as how they started the list I think fab n ross better be on there they got the 2nd n 3rd hottest albums this year after Jay…finishing the list it shud go 8.Cudi 7.Drake 6.fab 5.Ross 4.Lil wayne 3.Ye 2. Em
1. Jay…i think MTV will have sumtin looking like that…em shudnt be top 5 but ayy its MTV
Yo if rick ross is over 50 Cent on the list, dat nigga 50 gon murk sumtn
90% of these comments fail…..
when did drake become a better mc than andre 3000,mos def, talib, nas, canibus, gza, rakim, ghostface,beanie,kool g, jay electronica.
man fck it: 99% of you mothafckers are the dumbest most fraudulent hiphop fans i have ever seen. Stupid retarded azz melon heads get away from hiphop. lil wayne lolipop suckn mothafckers. shut the fck up!
@27 say fam u interpeting the list wrong its whose hot right now not who is the best you know 3 stacks n mos ain’t on front street like that
Eminem will be #1, or Jay-Z. Between those 2 definitely
oh and 50 DEFINITELY deserves to be on that list!!!
50 is dominating the mixtapes game with War Angel + Forever King
Hi hater you are a faggot. Kill yourself
remember people just because they are hot doesnt mean they are good its kinda like they are just selling shit or have the potential to sell shit so chill out people
corporations & industry investors promote & advertise these fake azz rappers. So yall gonna let a bunch of opie suburban executives dictate to hiphop who is hot or not based on who these suit wearing weirdos choose 2 give airplay to?
That aint no excuse, so fck mtv, & fck all u pathetic pitiful weak minded programmed sheep allowing the purest art form of hiphop to be destroyed by corporations.
FCK U ALL! FAKE AZZ HIPHOPERS!
disgusted. spit spit spit upon you frauds. (50 cent a m.c. ? lmao, fck outta here!)
the only reason curtis is on the list is because he is from new york.
if he was from outside of ny he would not he be anywhere close to this list
BREAKING NEWS!!! 50 CENT JUST FOUND OUT HE WAS 9TH ON THE LIST AND HE CALLED THE POLICE ON 1-8 ON THE LIST AND CALLED THE FBI ON MTV.
LMAO @ “Did you just bring Bette Middler into the Hottest MC Competition!?”
i know the list was shaky last year, but its lost all credibility this year.
why is the gayest lookin nigga the only one goin maddddddd hard for 50 lmao
even tho i might not agree with the list i like to see a discussion about it on tv, if there were more list with actual credibility it might make rappers wanna start spittin
lmao @ ALLNIGHTallday… gotta agree!
But as for this bullsh!t list talk one of those question mark spots is goin to Gucci! jay, Em, kanye, lil wayne and Drake are guaranteed a spot and Rea and curtis already got theirs… then you still got kid cudi, Rick Ross, Fab, and the rest to fight for 2 spots
man they sayin the “hottest” therefore it’s always lil wayne, kanye, jay-z, t.i.(jail), drake(new), ross, jeezy, gucci, oj, probably em. this list ain’t the “best” it’s who’s hot at the moment, we all know that none of these guys would be considered in the top best category except HOVA and Em. I fuck wit T.I. and Jeezy but if it’s best, it’s a WHOLE new list. Fif comin back tho, forever king and war angel were hot.
hmmm…I don’t know about 50 comin’ @ #9 of the “hottest” mc’s in the game “RIGHT NOW”. It really doesn’t make sense and I’m not a 50 fan like that. But c’mon…his website is a force, his book is a best seller, and his mixtape this year are the most talked about outside of Drake’s. He should be at least 5 on that bs list. Hate him or love me, dude stays in the news.
Jay will come @ 1( rightfully so), but this list won’t mean squat! This is MTV we’re talking about…smh.
Jay will come @ 1( rightfully so), but this list won’t mean squat! This is MTV we’re talking about…smh.
—————————————–
exactly! Mtv know’s nothin about hiphop
50 got the sales and the intangibles, but the rest of em – he dont make the top 10 ever since get rich came out
oh shyt —–>wtf r we talking about here! punk azz mtv doesnt even have the authority to announce hiphops hottest mc.
Fckn mtv aint even hiphop, ( do real hiphoppers even watch that garbage channel anymore?)
fact: mtvs hiphop license expired liked 10 years ago…. uh um
mtv=fail l
l
l
/
50 is shit, he not even top 20. he a singer not a rapper n most definitely not an MC!!!
NaS = #1 = G.O.A.T.
ToKeepit100
^^^^ please kill yourself for putting drake and kanye over jadakiss. No seriously!! kill yourself.
Here’s The List Fuck MTV Cuz They Can’t Seem To Do Shit Right.
1. Rick Ross ( he put shit out damn near everyday , still made good music despite 50 Cent going in on him. he beat 50 on the music tip)
2. Lil Wayne
3. Gucci Mane
4. Young Jeezy ( Trappin Aint Dead mixtape the hardest this year by far, and Kobe Lebron)
5. Drake (exception because they play best I’ve ever had on the radio damn near every hour)
6. Eminem ( comeback cd was the only one to go platinum this year next will be Jay-Z’s BP3
7. Jay-Z ( his album Blueprint 3 next to go platinum the only album besides Eminem’s 2 go)
8. Kanye
9. Fab ( Album was cold plus he was on alot of remixes this year)
10. Jadakiss (maybe I liked his album)
THIS IS NOT THE CORRECT ORDER and I know some people left out I got these people for honorable mention though
Kid Cudi
T.I. ( would really be on this list if he wasnt in jail and everybody know it)
Cam’ron (comeback from over a year absense put out Crime Pays, gansta grill, part2 gangsta grill in a couple of weeks)
Gorilla Zoe ( cd was nice)
50 Cent (really shouldnt be on this list he can’t get a hit, but he still can end careers)
ayy is anybody in here on NikeTalk??
“This is MTV we’re talking about…smh.”
————————————————————————————————————
^^^That’s right. This is a MTV popularity contest. Wasn’t Jim Jones on the list back in 07? Ha..nuff said. Nothin to take seriously. Nothin official.
Watch closely and see how MTV will contadict themselves. They’ll say the hottest MCs right now but they’ll start to judge on lyrics and if that’s the case 3 stacks should be there as well as many other artist. They’ll give Jay Za top spot because of who is. They gave 50 a spot not by music but because he’s starts more drama than Media Takeout. And if anyone say Lil Wayne and Drake shouldn’t be 1 and 2 right now is crazy. Next is Jay, possibly. Then Gucci Mane, then Fab, then Em. Be real people, we’re talking about who’s the hottest right now, and right now, Em and Jay can’t be number one.
!comment#15 reall said:
wait one moment….. eminem #1? his album was fuckin trash! that jay-z is killin the relapse just b/c he made a comeback get off his dick
