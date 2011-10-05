50 Cent – Shady Murder
50 Cent drops, “Street King,” track number 9, “Shady Murder.
dis shit banggg
This is hot, the only thing that kills it is how 50 says murder. It’s something the old 50 didn’t do with the voice changing. Still Hot.
SK!
this is good but roos’s i love my bitches song is better and ima 50 fan
Really cool song. Listened to it and wrote the lyrics for it so that everyone can read them. Check the link to my website bellow.
Straight FIRE! #SK
this is horrible.. #icant guarantee u wont hear this anywhere lol
Track is sickening. Really love the track.
i fucks with this shit.. glad to see 50 going back to his old grimy self… niggas is buggin if they hate on 50 just mad at the niggas success SOME 50 cent FACTS
25 Million album sales worldwide
3 consecutive #1 Billboard singles, 11 top 10 singles
22 film and TV soundtrack inclusions
Winner, MTV, BET, American Music Awards
12 Grammy nominations and 19 Billboard Music Awards
2-time ASCAP Songwriter of the Year
Film credits include Get Rich or Die Tryin’, Righteous Kill, and Home of the Brave
come on man….and this is just some…..
@deathblow2144
really duke? really? its that serious huh? ok
u forgot to include wat brand of tiolet paper he wipes his ass with
wat was the point of all that, does that mean the song is hot? nope
does that mean he can rape your moms mouth whenever he wants? maybe
@ county of kings nigga u need to hope off my nuts fuck boy…. y u mad??? those are straight facts.. ohh yea ur just a ross fan and u mad that ur boy ross dont got NONE of that shit lol come on mannnnnnnn
lmaoo deathblow nigga punked the county guys hahahaha
