50 Cent Speaks On Disabling Lloyd Banks And Tony Yayo

#50 Cent
08.08.12 6 years ago 27 Comments

Just last month you were very critical of Lloyd Banks and Tony Yayo, saying they need to “Get themselves together.” Since that time they each dropped a mixtape, Banks with V6 and Yayo with Sex, Drugs & Hip-Hop. Have ya’ll talked?

I actually haven’t spoke to ‘em very much. I’m to fault for that, though. I think I disabled them.

What do you mean by that?

I did so much for them that they don’t have a continuous work ethic. They got both of those tapes out there, but did you see any visuals? Anything? There’s certain things that the new guy is doing to create momentum or energy. They just sit there and wait. When someone works for you, you have the habit of dealing with things by not dealing with them. You may get in the regimen of coming over and doing it for them.

Full Story: XXL

Do you agree with 50 Cent, did Lloyd Banks get lazy?

