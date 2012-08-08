50 Cent Speaks On Disabling Lloyd Banks And Tony Yayo

Just last month you were very critical of Lloyd Banks and Tony Yayo, saying they need to “Get themselves together.” Since that time they each dropped a mixtape, Banks with V6 and Yayo with Sex, Drugs & Hip-Hop. Have ya’ll talked?
I actually haven’t spoke to ‘em very much. I’m to fault for that, though. I think I disabled them.
What do you mean by that?
I did so much for them that they don’t have a continuous work ethic. They got both of those tapes out there, but did you see any visuals? Anything? There’s certain things that the new guy is doing to create momentum or energy. They just sit there and wait. When someone works for you, you have the habit of dealing with things by not dealing with them. You may get in the regimen of coming over and doing it for them.
Full Story: XXL
Do you agree with 50 Cent, did Lloyd Banks get lazy?
Yes, I agree Banks is more talented then most of these rappers out but how many times do you see this guy outside of NY. Niggas like 2chainz and Wacka don’t have the talent as banks but their work ethic is so much better. I think Banks is just like Bleek niggas just want the pussy and shine but really don’t want to work. Yayo just isn’t talented enough to be a solo artist.
50 not taking all the blame he should take either.. when he was on top, he had them 2 on lock, couldnt work wit anybody unless fif approved it.. like why tf would they be making moves now when u had everything under lock and key b4.. now 50 is working with whoever and them 2 sittin around lookin crazy waitin on a g unit paycheck
yayo and banks both got he talent. yayo can easily be a east coast gucci, yo gotti, etc… banks should be where fab is at least, i love banks mixtapes but he needs to make videos. he made some vids before for tracks like sod but those vids came almost a year after the tape they were on dropped. Yo Nigel cant you make some low budget vids for banks?
yea hes rite banks got a good tape some videos would give him more buzz
Dude took the words…. them dudes is like Bleek …. everybody know Banks is lyrically better than 50 but they already rich why work hard for it.
Yeah banks and yayo arent aggressive enough with vlogs and videos. You can even say the same for loso too. Its like they wanna be famous but shy away from the camera’s. You gotta have internet pressence nowadays the fans gotta feel like there part of your team. Say what you want about officer ricky but that has a huge part to play for mmg’s success
The entire G-Unit been done years ago. Done! LOL
BANKS GOT TO GET UP THERE MAN.HE CAN DO IT
When can he do? At what point of any already long career can he “do it”?
@MARTY MCFLY DONT PUT FAB WITH YAYA AND BANKS LOL FAB BEEN IN THIS GAME 2001 NO 50 CO SIGN DONE HARD A LONG CAREER MORE HITS THAN BANKS COULD DREAM OF BANKS IS NOT ON FAB LEVEL HE NEED 50 TO BABY HIM FAB GOT PUT ON BY DJ CLUE AND CLUE NOW STILL FAB RECORDS
i been telling banks to do videos for jackpot, shock the world and he kill fab on his own song get down
Bleek is actually on his grind. But yet I do agree they should put out visuals to their mixtapes. They have gotten so use to being taken care of Big Homie wise they forget about the grind it takes to stay in the game. But thats Jayz and 50I fault. They took thier loyalty and said fuck it I got yall for life. Now Big Homie moves on to bigger and better while tbey still at level 1 in their career meaning no growth no extra grind
These niggas not going to disagree because they 50 sons!! Fuckn pussy niggas know they get outta line young bucking them..lol
50 say wats he wants because he knows that!
Banks cold corner is still a classic mixtape.. He should drop another one this winter. When rappers rap outta pain or emotion they at they best.
This dude talks too much! This should not be played in public, period!!!! What’s next? Is he going to talk about feuds with his grandparents too? Just stick to recording maybe one day you’ll find a hit! Good luck!
Game was called disloyal for his ambitions. Yayo & Banks are called lazy for their loyalty towards the G-Unit brand. I wonder what Yayo has to say about loyalty now!
It was a good thing The Game left, hes way better than these guys and his career is still alive as oppose to 50 cent, Banks and Yayo who are trying to stay relevant. Banks is a good rapper but he needs a good time like MMG or YMCMB where they can help and push him to work harder. As for Yayo his rap career is a bit LEAVE IT YEA….. lol
*Team
Dude are you serious. game is washed up cant even drop his album cause he knows its a flop. Him leaving g unit was a bad move he has not gone platinum after that.
@jacka..Wtf are you talking about? The doctors advocate is a multi platinum record,and LAX went platinum.
1. Banks has so much talent but doesn’t have that drive. If he worked like 2 chainz (who has marginal talent at best) he would be the hottest out easily. He could have blown up with his last album but he released it several months after the Beamer, Benz, or Bentley hype.
2. Yayo has no talent, no drive, no nothing. He’s a bum leaching off 50.
3. For those talking about Game (why would you. He’s not on the unit any more)! He went 4x platinum off of doctors advocate, platinum off LAX, and almost gold on the Red Album. Far from a failure.
GAME WENT PLATINUM OFF SINGLES… AND ASK YOUSELF WHY DO BUCK AND GAME WANT TO GET BACK COOL 50. CUZ THEY KNOW THEY IS FALLIN REAL HARD FOR BEING DISLOYAL. BANKS JUST LAZY AS FAR AS INTERVIEWS AND VIDEOS FOR SONGS. HE LOOK LIKE ALL HE WANT TO DO IS SMOKE AND FUCK BITCHES. AND LIKE 50 SAY YAYO WASN’T THE SAME AFTER HE CAME HOME FROM PRISON. CUZ YAYO USE TO BE RAW ON THEM MIXTAPE B4 GET RICH OR DIE TRYING DROP
Still no matter what …, its not wise to say that from 50,
banks and Yayo loyal dudes
Now business going good for 50 before he only had them
he worked harder true butt to drop them like that ///
LAX was a waste of my money… straight dookie, I want my refund back
Fif needs to seperate his two front teeth apart again so he can shut the fuck up!!! Head is way to big!!!! Just stop listening to this irrelevant dumbass, and let him mingle with the boxing shit.
GUnit’s time is up……they were never the most talented rappers from out of New York anyways….New York’s underground has talent that would run circles around those guys…..they are are also seen as followers to 50 cent who is also washed up at this time
yo, this nigga 50 needs to get off my nuts.