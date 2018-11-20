50 Cent Is Done With His ‘Son’ Tekashi 69 After His Latest Arrest

Instagram

Earlier this year, 50 Cent threw his weight behind Tekashi 69, telling the rapper’s enemies to “leave him alone” and captioning an Instagram photo of the two, “The little homie’s getting big as a motherf**ker.” Fast-forward a few months, and Tekashi is in some serious trouble: After being arrested by federal agents on a variety of charges, he potentially faces a life-long prison sentence. In light of these recent developments, 50 Cent has reeled in his support of the embattled young rapper.

In a recent Instagram post, 50 shared another photo of the pair, although his tone was much less laudatory this time around. He captioned the picture, “My son got picked up, I told him don’t call me. Shit. The Fed’s on you fool. Call ya momma. Don’t put the FBI on my phone.”

This comes just days after Tekashi talked about his relationship with 50 in an interview with The Breakfast Club, joking that, “He don’t pay his child support bills,” before going on to say that the two hit it off when 50 said he saw a younger version of himself in Tekashi. The two are clearly on different paths, though, as Tekashi is currently in Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center and faces six federal charges, including racketeering, discharging a firearm while committing a crime, conspiracy to sell drugs, including heroin, fentanyl, MDMA and marijuana, and commit armed robberies.