Last year’s presidential contest between Donald Trump and Hilary Clinton was competitive on most fronts, but one area Clinton won handily was in her ability to nab celebrity endorsements. For every Beyonce, Katy Perry, and Lady Gaga that went to bat for Clinton, Trump was left with less marquee names like Scott Baio, Stephen Baldwin, and Kid Rock.

But it was without Trump trying. As rapper 50 Cent has revealed in a new in-depth interview with Hot 97, Trump went after him to be a spokesman for the campaign, offering him a large sum of money, $500,000, to make a public appearance for the presidential hopeful. “Nah, that’s not good money,” 50 responded, before revealing the refusal was more because he didn’t want to be associated with Trump than because of the actual money offer

50 also gave his opinion on the Trump presidency, saying “His presidency is an accident. If you were a President by accident, you might do some of the things Donald Trump is doing. I think he was do that to build his profile for a bigger deal on television, and everything else.”

50 Cent has widely publicized financial woes. But his refusal to take the stage for Trump, for what he says was an effort to help win the African-American vote, speaks to both the rapper’s integrity and how bad the Trump campaign rubbed many people.

In other 50 Cent news, he has a new TV show on BET, amazingly titled 50 Central. Watch the full interview with 50 Cent above, and skip to a little past the 30:00 minute mark for the Trump stuff.