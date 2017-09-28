50 Cent Says He Turned Down $500,000 To Make Appearances For Donald Trump’s Presidential Campaign

#50 Cent #Donald Trump
09.28.17 5 months ago 3 Comments

Last year’s presidential contest between Donald Trump and Hilary Clinton was competitive on most fronts, but one area Clinton won handily was in her ability to nab celebrity endorsements. For every Beyonce, Katy Perry, and Lady Gaga that went to bat for Clinton, Trump was left with less marquee names like Scott Baio, Stephen Baldwin, and Kid Rock.

But it was without Trump trying. As rapper 50 Cent has revealed in a new in-depth interview with Hot 97, Trump went after him to be a spokesman for the campaign, offering him a large sum of money, $500,000, to make a public appearance for the presidential hopeful. “Nah, that’s not good money,” 50 responded, before revealing the refusal was more because he didn’t want to be associated with Trump than because of the actual money offer

50 also gave his opinion on the Trump presidency, saying “His presidency is an accident. If you were a President by accident, you might do some of the things Donald Trump is doing. I think he was do that to build his profile for a bigger deal on television, and everything else.”

50 Cent has widely publicized financial woes. But his refusal to take the stage for Trump, for what he says was an effort to help win the African-American vote, speaks to both the rapper’s integrity and how bad the Trump campaign rubbed many people.

In other 50 Cent news, he has a new TV show on BET, amazingly titled 50 Central. Watch the full interview with 50 Cent above, and skip to a little past the 30:00 minute mark for the Trump stuff.

Around The Web

TOPICS#50 Cent#Donald Trump
TAGS50 CENTdonald trump

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP