50 Cent x Tony Yayo On Tour In L.A. & San Francisco

Behind the scenes video of 50 Cent’s Invitational tour.
i according to all the website blog out there 50 was floppin and canceled his tour. that doesn’t look like a flopped tour to me . Considering most rapper can only fill a club
this must be a comedy tour, give it up fellas it’s just sad right now
oh man too bad its a FUCKIN SELLOUT CROWD AT A 50 CENT SHOW IN L.A. fuck you haters looks like the unit making another big tour check
G-Unit aint bumpin on the westcoast??? lol Game were you at haha
how come all you faggots talk about these days is sales, whethe an artist cant sell an album or a crowd, WHY THE FUCK do you mothafuckas giv a shit?? these niggaz are having more fun in their lives in one weekend than you ever will in your entire lifetimes. FUCK OUTTA HERE. this is why i dont post on here no more. ppl r too stupid these days
these niggaz still ass
“theses niggaz still ass”…Yet they go on TOUR getting lots of money and groupies. It sucks being 50 & Yayo.
LOL the homie Lil’ b in the building
aint it strange that the only person wit any poppin music in the whole crew isn’t invited on tour wit them to perform his new shit????
50 hatin on banks? whens the last time u heard beamer benz or bentley, they didn’t capitalize off that shit at all and 50 takes yayo over banks?
rather have a yes man than a real man right 50 lmaoooo
Damn. Basegod cosignin 50! That’s MAJOR!
sure looks like he’s having trouble seeling tickets N igel. This is why black ppl will always be in the hood…cuz HATIN comes naturally to us.
These white rock n roll boys all hang out together….we busy hating each other….
Real Hate NY
Lol….. Niggaz hate on Fif like he’s fuckin they ‘Ol Earth… All these niggaz still gwopin from shows!! Oh & to that dude talking bout 50 hatin on Banks, PLK be promoting his OWN shit!! Banks is G-Unit but he ain’t signed to G-Unit/Interscope no more!!
Some of you are hilarious! You come with statements like “This is why black ppl will always be in the hood…cuz HATIN comes naturally to us” and “Niggaz hate on Fif like he’s fuckin they ‘Ol Earth”. Those would be debatable statements if YOU WERE NOT DEFENDING 50! A person who relishes in hating on other people i.e. Nas, Jay Z, Diddy……..you get the picture.
word whatever dude plk can promote his own shit all he wants but 50 should be helping cuz they fam right. if 50 let’s banks promote himself and doesn’t help him I call that hating. imo
THE NIGGA SHOW WAS A FLOP IN ATLANTA!
50 IS RUNNIG ON FUMES RIGHT NOW!
LOL!
Jus cuz u put a gay ass girly LOL on your comment dont make it true hater ^^^^^^^
Who want to see 50 perform “21 questions” and “in the club”? I would fall asleep during a 50 concert.
i according to all the website blog out there 50 was floppin and canceled his tour. that doesn’t look like a flopped tour to me . Considering most rapper can only fill a club
this must be a comedy tour, give it up fellas it’s just sad right now
oh man too bad its a FUCKIN SELLOUT CROWD AT A 50 CENT SHOW IN L.A. fuck you haters looks like the unit making another big tour check
G-Unit aint bumpin on the westcoast??? lol Game were you at haha
how come all you faggots talk about these days is sales, whethe an artist cant sell an album or a crowd, WHY THE FUCK do you mothafuckas giv a shit?? these niggaz are having more fun in their lives in one weekend than you ever will in your entire lifetimes. FUCK OUTTA HERE. this is why i dont post on here no more. ppl r too stupid these days
these niggaz still ass
“theses niggaz still ass”…Yet they go on TOUR getting lots of money and groupies. It sucks being 50 & Yayo.
LOL the homie Lil’ b in the building
aint it strange that the only person wit any poppin music in the whole crew isn’t invited on tour wit them to perform his new shit????
50 hatin on banks? whens the last time u heard beamer benz or bentley, they didn’t capitalize off that shit at all and 50 takes yayo over banks?
rather have a yes man than a real man right 50 lmaoooo
Damn. Basegod cosignin 50! That’s MAJOR!
sure looks like he’s having trouble seeling tickets N igel. This is why black ppl will always be in the hood…cuz HATIN comes naturally to us.
These white rock n roll boys all hang out together….we busy hating each other….
Real Hate NY
Lol….. Niggaz hate on Fif like he’s fuckin they ‘Ol Earth… All these niggaz still gwopin from shows!! Oh & to that dude talking bout 50 hatin on Banks, PLK be promoting his OWN shit!! Banks is G-Unit but he ain’t signed to G-Unit/Interscope no more!!
Some of you are hilarious! You come with statements like “This is why black ppl will always be in the hood…cuz HATIN comes naturally to us” and “Niggaz hate on Fif like he’s fuckin they ‘Ol Earth”. Those would be debatable statements if YOU WERE NOT DEFENDING 50! A person who relishes in hating on other people i.e. Nas, Jay Z, Diddy……..you get the picture.
word whatever dude plk can promote his own shit all he wants but 50 should be helping cuz they fam right. if 50 let’s banks promote himself and doesn’t help him I call that hating. imo
THE NIGGA SHOW WAS A FLOP IN ATLANTA!
50 IS RUNNIG ON FUMES RIGHT NOW!
LOL!
Jus cuz u put a gay ass girly LOL on your comment dont make it true hater ^^^^^^^
Who want to see 50 perform “21 questions” and “in the club”? I would fall asleep during a 50 concert.