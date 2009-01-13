50’s Site Post A Video Titled Kanye Get His Style From Gays(SMH @ Another Kanye Jab)

#Kanye West
01.13.09 9 years ago 83 Comments

So I get an email entitled, “Kanye West Gets His Style From The Gays.” What is the point in releasing this old footage and attempting to make Kanye look bad? A lot of clothing designers and stylist happen to be homosexual, that is a well known fact. Would someone make a video about Notorious B.I.G. wearing Versace sunglasses because the designer was homosexual? Kanye wears a lot of sh!t I would never cope but that’s his business. These constant unprovoked jabs @ Kanye are pretty lame.

