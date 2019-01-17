Getty Image

Rappers can be a pretty sensitive bunch, known for going off at pretty much any insinuation that they aren’t the biggest, best, and brightest in their business. However, it looks like one up-and-coming star is set on shaking up that image, re-contextualizing some of his recent bad press for some positive commentary on the way the recording industry is headed as a whole. A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie‘s sophomore album, Hoodie SZN set a record this week for lowest straight sales total for a No. 1 album, but A Boogie says that’s a good thing.

The “Look Back At It” rapper was accosted by TMZ’s roving cameras, asking him about how it feels to have the No. 1 album in the country, two weeks after its release. While he exuberantly responded that he was in the middle of a shopping frenzy, buying cars and houses for his family members along with some huge chains for himself, the camera man brought him back down to Earth by asking about the dubious distinction his album had racked up in the process in the process. Instead of lashing out, he spun the low sales into a good thing, exclaiming that “streaming rules!” He elaborated, “Streaming took over sales. Anyone that’s in this era right now is always gonna do more streaming than sales. I look at it like, ‘F*ck sales.'” He also offered some advice to upcoming artists: “Don’t just copy, make a plan.” You can check out the exchange below:

Hoodie SZN is out now via Atlantic and Highbridge.

