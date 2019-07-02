A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Extends ‘Hoodie SZN’ With His Surreal ‘Swervin’ Video

07.02.19 1 hour ago

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie may have dropped his sophomore album way back in December of 2018, but it looks like it’s still Hoodie SZN over at Highbridge The Label. The Bronx rapper released the video for the album’s second single, “Swervin” today after letting it slowly climb its way up the charts over the past six months alongside lead single “Look Back At It.” A Boogie dropped the video for the first single in January and since then, both singles have gone gold, driven by streaming from fans who just can’t get enough of his melodic style.

Spacing out the videos for the two singles may be another example of how A Boogie’s smart, streaming-first strategy is upending conventions. At the very least, it’ll extend the life of Hoodie SZN‘s chart success after the album set, then broke, the record for lowest traditional sales for a No. 1 album ever. A Boogie’s forward-thinking policy earned him the distinction of No. 1 on the Billboard 200 twice in split weeks, one of the only albums to manage multiple weeks at the top spot without the help of merchandise bundles.

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

