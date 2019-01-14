Getty Image

Bronx rapper A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie celebrated his first Billboard No. 1 with his second album, as Hoodie SZN, the follow-up to his debut record, The Bigger Artist, climbed the charts in its third week to take the pinnacle of the top 200 albums chart. Atlantic Records reported the the achievement in a press release congratulating A Boogie and announcing his late-night television debut with a performance on Late Night With Seth Myers this Wednesday, January 16.

When Hoodie SZN made its debut, it had to compete with 21 Savage and I Am > I Was, which ultimately took the top spot on the Billboard 200 while A Boogie settled for No. 2 for the next two weeks. However, it eventually rose to overtake 21’s 15-song album, buoyed by the success of popular tracks like “Look Back At It” and “Swervin'” featuring Tekashi 69. Other songs on the album feature fan favorites like Juice Wrld, Lil Durk, Offset, Queen Naija, Tyga, and Young Thug.

Atlantic also announced A Boogie’s headlining, 27-date tour sponsored by Monster Energy would be kicking off in February. For more information on the “Monster Energy Outbreak Tour Presents A Boogie Vs Artist” tour, visit A Boogie’s website.

