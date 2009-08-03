A Look At Fat Joe’s New Sneakers

Would you rock em?
HELL NAW DEM SNEAKERS UGLY AS FUCK!!!!!
Because it has Fat Joe behind it,some may not rock it. If it was the exact shoe, and it was a Nike, most would say they would rock it. To me, the style is kind of fly.
hell no!!!!!not rocking with me.
those are so gay
cosign with #1 RTNY hasnt had any life in it for a while
yes B-N-2 is known for peeking and frontin extra extra hard *smh*
Fake as air yeezys…rather cop Jeezy’s snowman adidas
Like Ciara said, Never Ever!
These same niggas got on a pair of Tony Yayo special edition Reebok G-units with LLoyd Bank shoe strings.
Hell naw these not Jordan’s
Terror Squad or Terror Sneakers, cuz those are ugly as fuck
you guys are such clowns talkin’ about how it’s ugly. if you don’t get down wit joe, then u don’t get down wit’ joe, don’t fuck on a good pair sneaks, word up. looks crisp, nice colors, i fucks wit’ it.
never
look like snowboarding shoes
only fuck with retro jordans and uptowns
Wow CHOPstix lol. I will admit likeabite, they are like a cross between the Yeezy’s and those one Jordans to me
HELL NAH!! NIGGAS IN THE HOOD WOULD BE LIKE ; DAMN BOY YOU ABOUT TO FLOP LIKE FAT JOE WITH THESE ON.
NO THANKS!
whose fat joe???????he fell off hard (still falling)
When I saw the pic I thought Fat Joe bought these new sneakers for himself, cause they look like some orthopedic shoes for overweight people, I am not even trying to be funny, reality apparently already is. 1
THESE LOOK LIKE THE YEEZY’S TO ME AND I THINK THE YEEZY’S LOOK LIKE MOON SHOES I WOULDNT FUCK WIT EM BECASUE THEY LOOK LIKE MOON SHOES TOO
There deff. nice, but the name behind it kills it, you might as well go cop you some P Millers, or some wack ass Shaq branded shoes…. FAIL
“say homie I got them new Joey Cracks” I’d get the shit smacked outta me if I came around with those
I’D ROCK THEM
Them Shits too Weak!
HELL NO!!!!!!!!! K-MART IS BOUT TO GO NUTS!!!! lol
Those look like a pair of kicks tht i MIGHT buy 2 do yard work in! GNR! I would NEVER rock those out!!!
ts = Terrible Sneakers
kmart yeezys.
lol@ terrible sneakers
I wouldn’t rock em, not my kind of style, but props to Joe for looking out for kids who can’t afford sneakers. All these basketball/rap stars should do the same thing.
LOL @ Cant IT!
Can IT!
Naaah HELL NO… Ugly As Fuck
Finna Rock dem Adidas Jeezy’s
Lmao at these comments…lmao @ 23.
Yeah Dee, isn’t that what Stephen and some other basketball player dad? And it wasn’t Shaq either, I’m not talking about him lol
Jus like the S.Carters, G-Unit’s, Air Yeezy’z and teh fat joe joints. NEVER EVER in my life. CUZ THESE NIGGAS DON”T PLAY BALL!
lmao @ 23. Agreed!
I would never rock sneakers had TS on them!!! Fat Joe is Wack, why is this guy still coming out with stuff that only his crew and family would wear…lol
FLOP
I WILL NEVER PURCHASE AND WEAR THESE SNEAKERS,FLOPPING
I would but chance the colors yall NY and EAST COAST bitch niggaz dnt knw how to dress yall niggaz be wearing BOOTS and JACKETS all year long LMAO vest coasts parda shoes jean suits wearing ass niggaz BUMZ!!!! get yall MONEY UP! haha
dem shits are hard! except for the sole, that needs to be straightened out into a nike-air-force kind of style
id rather buy some fake jordans instead of deze ugly azz shytz
fuck ill rock iversons instead
I dont like joe but if these were nice sneakers i’d rock them but there ugly as fuck. Dey look like wanna be Yeezys dem shits ugly and #12 is on crack if he’d fuck with these lmao you a clown
Those are tackyy. The top half look like the 5’s, the bottom of the shoe kills it
if i catch a nigga on the streets wit these
im goin in
lmao
NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!!!!!!!!!!
Fuck No !
Catch me on 28th and broadway buying some fake uptowns before i buy them shits…. at least fif sneakers had reeboks behind them… Them shits is worst then Hurricanes, nah wait, no they not: MY Top 5 ugliest sneakers by a Rapper
1. Game – Hurricanes
2. Game – Hurricanes – so ugly you have to name them twice – especially them Tan color shits
3. Master P – P millers
4. Fat Joe – TS – not original, and u wait till you have no buzz to drop a sneaker
5. Jay z – “his latest kix” the original s.carters were cool
on the real though ain’t no sneakers uglier then the first Kobe Bryants by addidas and tracey mcgrady’s first kix, i think addidas made them ugly shits also.
these shits are HARD! If it said Weezy F Baby instead of TS, Niggas would be online to suck some cock for it. Hating ass nigga
HELL NAW DEM SNEAKERS UGLY AS FUCK!!!!!
Because it has Fat Joe behind it,some may not rock it. If it was the exact shoe, and it was a Nike, most would say they would rock it. To me, the style is kind of fly.
hell no!!!!!not rocking with me.
those are so gay
cosign with #1 RTNY hasnt had any life in it for a while
yes B-N-2 is known for peeking and frontin extra extra hard *smh*
Fake as air yeezys…rather cop Jeezy’s snowman adidas
Like Ciara said, Never Ever!
These same niggas got on a pair of Tony Yayo special edition Reebok G-units with LLoyd Bank shoe strings.
Hell naw these not Jordan’s
Terror Squad or Terror Sneakers, cuz those are ugly as fuck
you guys are such clowns talkin’ about how it’s ugly. if you don’t get down wit joe, then u don’t get down wit’ joe, don’t fuck on a good pair sneaks, word up. looks crisp, nice colors, i fucks wit’ it.
never
look like snowboarding shoes
only fuck with retro jordans and uptowns
Wow CHOPstix lol. I will admit likeabite, they are like a cross between the Yeezy’s and those one Jordans to me
HELL NAH!! NIGGAS IN THE HOOD WOULD BE LIKE ; DAMN BOY YOU ABOUT TO FLOP LIKE FAT JOE WITH THESE ON.
NO THANKS!
whose fat joe???????he fell off hard (still falling)
When I saw the pic I thought Fat Joe bought these new sneakers for himself, cause they look like some orthopedic shoes for overweight people, I am not even trying to be funny, reality apparently already is. 1
THESE LOOK LIKE THE YEEZY’S TO ME AND I THINK THE YEEZY’S LOOK LIKE MOON SHOES I WOULDNT FUCK WIT EM BECASUE THEY LOOK LIKE MOON SHOES TOO
There deff. nice, but the name behind it kills it, you might as well go cop you some P Millers, or some wack ass Shaq branded shoes…. FAIL
“say homie I got them new Joey Cracks” I’d get the shit smacked outta me if I came around with those
I’D ROCK THEM
Them Shits too Weak!
HELL NO!!!!!!!!! K-MART IS BOUT TO GO NUTS!!!! lol
Those look like a pair of kicks tht i MIGHT buy 2 do yard work in! GNR! I would NEVER rock those out!!!
ts = Terrible Sneakers
kmart yeezys.
lol@ terrible sneakers
I wouldn’t rock em, not my kind of style, but props to Joe for looking out for kids who can’t afford sneakers. All these basketball/rap stars should do the same thing.
LOL @ Cant IT!
Can IT!
Naaah HELL NO… Ugly As Fuck
Finna Rock dem Adidas Jeezy’s
Lmao at these comments…lmao @ 23.
Yeah Dee, isn’t that what Stephen and some other basketball player dad? And it wasn’t Shaq either, I’m not talking about him lol
Jus like the S.Carters, G-Unit’s, Air Yeezy’z and teh fat joe joints. NEVER EVER in my life. CUZ THESE NIGGAS DON”T PLAY BALL!
lmao @ 23. Agreed!
I would never rock sneakers had TS on them!!! Fat Joe is Wack, why is this guy still coming out with stuff that only his crew and family would wear…lol
FLOP
I WILL NEVER PURCHASE AND WEAR THESE SNEAKERS,FLOPPING
I would but chance the colors yall NY and EAST COAST bitch niggaz dnt knw how to dress yall niggaz be wearing BOOTS and JACKETS all year long LMAO vest coasts parda shoes jean suits wearing ass niggaz BUMZ!!!! get yall MONEY UP! haha
dem shits are hard! except for the sole, that needs to be straightened out into a nike-air-force kind of style
id rather buy some fake jordans instead of deze ugly azz shytz
fuck ill rock iversons instead
I dont like joe but if these were nice sneakers i’d rock them but there ugly as fuck. Dey look like wanna be Yeezys dem shits ugly and #12 is on crack if he’d fuck with these lmao you a clown
Those are tackyy. The top half look like the 5’s, the bottom of the shoe kills it
if i catch a nigga on the streets wit these
im goin in
lmao
NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!!!!!!!!!!
Fuck No !
Catch me on 28th and broadway buying some fake uptowns before i buy them shits…. at least fif sneakers had reeboks behind them… Them shits is worst then Hurricanes, nah wait, no they not: MY Top 5 ugliest sneakers by a Rapper
1. Game – Hurricanes
2. Game – Hurricanes – so ugly you have to name them twice – especially them Tan color shits
3. Master P – P millers
4. Fat Joe – TS – not original, and u wait till you have no buzz to drop a sneaker
5. Jay z – “his latest kix” the original s.carters were cool
on the real though ain’t no sneakers uglier then the first Kobe Bryants by addidas and tracey mcgrady’s first kix, i think addidas made them ugly shits also.
these shits are HARD! If it said Weezy F Baby instead of TS, Niggas would be online to suck some cock for it. Hating ass nigga