A Look At The Leading Lady Of “Jumping The Broom” Paula Patton

Paula Patton and Laz Alzono star in the upcoming Sony Pictures film, “Jumping The Broom,” which hits theaters May 6th. Laz And Paula are joined by Angela Basset, Mike Epps, Loretta Devine and Megan Good. Check the trailer, the OFFICIAL SITE and continue reading to see pictures of the beautiful leading lady.
The movie looks average but why do all the black movies have to have an electric slide moment. There should be a ban on the electric slide in black movies for atleast 5 years. I guess the white executives at those movie studios say “ni33a if you want this money for the movie I wanna see some ni33as dancing.” But I guess we only get 2 tyler perry movies and 1 other black movie a year. Where’s Spike when you need him???
Paula patton is top 10 in the world, & that is her after baby shape.
much respect to robin thicke for wifing her
video chicks & nickie minaj fack booty get all these posts, some of them deserving, most not. but a natural BEAUTIFUL WOMAN LIKE THIS, WHO HAS THEM ALL BEAT BY A MILE , WHO IS NOT A GOLD DIGGER ONLY GETS 2 POSTS.
NIGEL D. THESE DUDES NEED TO “STOP THE MADNESS”
paula is just pure beauty
Tyler ” I need to coon it up as much as possible” Perry Has struck again. While this is T.D. Jakes at the forefront, this is via Perry’s production company. He continually pushes these antiquated stereo-types which only set back progressive people, not just progressive black people. Stop supporting this garbage!!!
she’s a bonafied sweet lady