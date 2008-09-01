A Picture Of Ciara & Company In ATL

Jazzy-Pha, Chaka Zulu, Ciara, Tracy Mcgrady & Lyfe Jennings
Ciara, Tracy McGrady and others were in attendace at the, “300,” bowling alley to celebrate Ludacris’ Weekend last night.
Props Tank of IKnowTank
Everyone looks nice, but why is Tracy the only one smiling??
I’m loving Ciara’s hair color, and style.
Yea strange ennit.
I’ve been to 300 in ATL…that joint is poppin to just be a bowling alley. I know it was crazy this weekend
Ci looks hott. I can’t wait for her album and for her to dump Fiddy. She has been looking not happy ever since she got with him. I heard about the 300 bowling alley too. I think thats now one of the hang out spots for entertainers.
ciara looks hot
I think people need to mind their damn business when it comes to people in a relationship if you are not in it how can you say someone should be dumped…good to see them out for a great cause, i think ciara as well as the fellas repped well
Look at my bitch workin the spotlight
Yessssss, QUEEN! Get in the MIDDLE of those fat SLOBS! Make them stare! Make them LUST over those golden locks. Ridonna could NEVER do it! That’s why Miss Harris is the QUEEN! Get in!
Ciara is sooooooo dam sexxy!!! “She got me feeling like a yeast by making me rise..rise..rise…rise….rise”~Ludacris lol!
@ #8
fat slobs?
the dude on the top right is tmac,
recognize bitch
Twho? What is he? A rapper? An actor? Where his relevance at ugly? Here? There? NOWHERE! LoL @ QUEEN CIARA standin’ out, makin’ them flops look stupid. You mad???
damn everybody got a Gucci Bucket now lol…fucking epidemic smh..
Ciara is (in my opinion) the finest woman walkin the surface!
Hard ass implants…u stupid Cici.
See up top there at her neck in the middle where her adams apple was till she got it cut off hahahahahahah get it cause she “was” a hermaphrodite :D