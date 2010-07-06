A Religious Breakdown Of Kanye’s, “Power” Performance At The BET Awards

For the conspiracy theory fans out there.
hip hop is powerful , all you conspiracy theorists just need to accept the fact that hip hop is spiritual & powerful & has the POWER to inspire . Get a life stop contemplating artists & examine yourselves
Nigel your a smart dude you profit off of this ignorance & stupidity i aint mad at you lol
^@Angel
I’m with you on that, but I don’t thing nigel profits off this ignorant tripe I think he gets more hits or so….
damn them Evil Doers…hahha
1) kanye wanted the same controversy jay-z got for “on to the next one” so he did this
2) kanye didn’t design this video, he paid someone to do it, so looking into it is a complete fail
What a load of bollocks!! Seriously, people look too much into this nonsense. I read a lot of ‘which means’ and ‘if’s’ and ‘or’s’ !! Just absolute rubbish. Even if it was true, who cares!! Is kanye or these ‘so called people’ paying your bills…NO. So it just doesn’t matter 1 bit…
its so blatant nowadays smh
“Fantasy is what we want, but reality is what we need. And I just retired from the fantasy.” – Lauryn Hill
You guys have fun though.
Let me break this down in this simplest way possible for all you brainwashed fuckfaces.
There are some artists who are aware of the occult rituals & illuminati infiltrations.
BUT as you know in most business affairs there are always people behind the scenes who call the shots. Kanye directs many video’s so he is Fully aware. You have to remember that most artists don’t direct their own video’s so the layout is constructed by those behind-the-scenes.
If you sit back & read up on the masons and what they believe in, & then watch what is trendy in today’s music (any genre), they run parallel to each other. Do me yourself a favor and just be aware. Who really cares if a man believes in the devil? I don’t. But when that man is on T.V in front of our youth misleading them, then you SHOULD CARE. & don’t say its just music, because the bible itself says Satan was a master of music.
Jay-Z: “YOUNG NIGGAZ that BLAS-PHEMY, No Religion” – Dear Summer
WAW …..HAHAhahahahHAhahah these people really pull it out of their asses on this one. this vid was so-hilarious
By the way, websites make most of their money from advertisements. & Keep topics like this coming Nigel.
you fools on here probably never read a book in your life…”behold a pale horse”by william cooper..we gotta do better man.
@ hiphop&depression
Let me break this down in this simplest way possible for all you brainwashed fuckfaces.
——————————————-
lol stopped there.
Enjoy your basement!
What’s Funny is that I beeen reading about this and other things for a few years now and we as a society are the dumbest people cause we focus so much on having things be done for us or want a something to believe in. We fail to see the bigger picture as far as government, and religion. Tae saids exactly what people told me to look up on. I seen the zeitgeist movies and that right there puts a lot of things that your force to believe in perspective. Idk about this video but like someone told me television is simply just to tell a vision. Just food for thought people.
I mean damn man y u posted this Nigel. I hate seeing all theses young dudes commenting on here. It’s like I could count how many niggas on here are going to Hell. And how many might go to Heaven. Lets jus say that it’s gonna be hard to fit niggas in Hell pretty soon…..
Ok Im tired of these stupid breakdowns now. They’re reachin everything can be broken down and made into whatever you want
Lmao You Brainwashed Niggas Just Live in Your Fake Made Up worlds and act like Everything in this world is all roses nshit I feel bad for u niggas i didn’t belive in this shit ether untill I researched shit by myself and didn’t depend on other peoples word and it checked out they use hip hop & pop know to push there agenda music is the fastest and biggest way to do it it’s that simple.
And don’t act like Sammy Davis jr wasn’t a proud member of the church of Satan cuz that’s a FACT
He was so I guess all time in history he’s the only one to fuk with satan…..right
smh kanye must be maddd nice to be spittin all this double/ triple meaning verses
cosign @adobosteak
yall niggas so busy looking for the hidden meaning, u not seeing wats in your face this is the new contreversy and it belongs to jay and kanye. wait till u see so many more rappers start following the trend, cuz u conspiracy illuminatti niggas are the new cash cows and ur gonna hate when u realize jayz and kanye baited u smh
also kanye performance was dope and he accomplished wat he set out to do, now watch the snowball keep rollin, all the way into a highly publicized album.
this is the new wave for record sales, no more wack 50 beef
bull shit
none of that means he’s a devil fuck off
WOW THIS MUST BE MOST BULLSHIT VIDEO I EVER SEEN. I MEAN I UNDERSTAND THAT THERE ARE SOME ARTIST THAT ARE FREEMASON BUT AFTER WATCHING THIS VIDEO I THINK ALL THAT FREEMASON IS BULLSHIT. LIKE MILEY CRYUS BEING A FREEMASON WTF. LUPE?!?!?
I haven’t commented in awhile so I’ll keep it short. This is it were in our last days. Pay attention to population control in Behold A Pale Horse and you’ll see. Poor Latinos and any one with African descent will die. Katrina, BP oil spill, Haties EQ, Chiles EQ, is part of the NWO same as Aids was mint for us. Minorities with money will be ok for now
“aids was mint for us” and im the one drinkin the cool aid.
I read “White Power” message and thought to myself.. Nigel is slipping. I remember typing “niggers” for some dumb video of Gucci Mane wearing silly pointless amounts of fake cartoon character jewelery and you didn’t approve my post. Looks like ol boy above me slipped through eh? As far as this post is concerned. All I have to say is disinformation can sometimes be used to eclipse true information. Lies need maintenance the truth is everlasting. Pay attention.
This whole illuminati/freemason thing it’s much bigger than Jay-Z and Kanye… I DON’T KNOW WHAT I THINK OF IT… YET… But theres not only Jay/kanye that make some subliminal thing here and there to sell more records… It’s every where!
This is freemason first degre outfit:
[vigilantcitizen.com]
This P!nk at Mtv VMA 2009… Any resembles??
[vigilantcitizen.com]
This is where Mtv is located… Next to a Masonic temple…
[www.youtube.com]
Bob Dylan admits he sold his soul to the devil:
[www.youtube.com]
Melyssa Ford explains how to become famous:
“…Like sign your name in blood in a contract with the devil…”
[www.youtube.com]
Katy Perry says she sold her soul to the devil:
[www.youtube.com]
And yeah Jay-Z’s “do what thou wilt” hoodi
[vigilantcitizen.com]
And “Do what thou wilt” is rule in some system that Aleister Crowley made up for Thelema. And Thelema is a religious philosophy that was developed Aleister Crowley. He believed himself to be the prophet of a new age, the Aeon of Horus based upon a religious experience that he had in Egypt…
And Aleister was a Freemason!
[en.wikipedia.org]
[en.wikipedia.org]
[en.wikipedia.org]
—
So like i said… I don’t know what i think of this… But you cant deny that theres allot weird things going on. And u cant deny thats theres some fucked up reference to this secret societies…
Why couldn’t we see Kanye’s face in the performance? Because the mf does what he wants!!
————————————————————
Where do I get my music?
[dancingwithrobots.wordpress.com]
if you really want too learn something
[granddelusion.wordpress.com]
@white power – you fail. freemasons/illuminati is worship of satan and god simultaneously. it is worship of dark and light energies. It is worship of lucifer and egyptian mystery traditions – so watch your hick mouth when you speak of the dark skinned man in such an ignorant manner.. u do a great deal to make these “niggers” look smarter than u by comin on a hip hop message board and spewing incoherent half thought out garbage… goes with the rest of the whole white power mind state. a half brained way of thinkin , any wise person knows where white people got their power from… ancient Kemet or Egypt… I think the Black Star album put it best…”you know the light come from the dark, the other way is ass backward -AB-SURD make you wanna crow like a BLACK BIRD!” – …. Why do so many white supremacists reform? cuz they eventually get around to seeing how dumb it is, theres no hiding truth. so its no surprise u scream white power and niggers but dont even think things through about the topic at hand. go reverse your swastika but always remember that those symbols and the wisdom behind them were and still are originally most represented throughout human kind in colored civilizations such as the egyptians which are the BASIS of the roman greek and american civilizations. check the eye on the pyramid. And maybe
lil b himself could teach you more!! lol wikipedia ? friday? i think white people make all that stuff possible more than any black person… step your knowledge up…
Now that I’ve disposed of that trash… um yea theres a lot of this stuff everywhere , myley, lupe, kanye , beyonce…gaga, jay, beiber, all of em… understand that once you get to a certain level in american society you are forced,especially if you participate in the forfront of influential media namely music movies and tv, ur damn right is mind control and ur damn right satan worship is involved. but theres alot more than that trust me it gets waaaaaaaay deeper… but these people making music and acting arent in power over there own shit. not even jay..when u hit that level there is alot going on and you arent making the small decisions anymore, so the agenda is carried out from top to bottom and if you dont play the game you get kicked out of it.simple. the whole machine is evil. stop believing in it. If you are a young star who will blow tommorrow you’ll be involved whether you like it or not …this is thousands of years in the making. way too deep for a few books or videos to break down. we could go everyday for 100 years and not be done …seriously. some masons live into their 100’s still learning you never get to the top of it.. even the ones at the top don’t know all the secrets. Just believe that they control everything. protect yourself and your family, grow wise stay healthy and be aware of the products they push, avoid the products because money is how they lock us down. save ur money…its ALL you can do. They can’t hurt us if we all move with that mind frame.
im scared of the future and im scared of god. ignorance is bliss and sometimes i wish i never knew. like 2pac said there is so much pain.
The conspiracy theorists got a hard on when they saw the title.
Do yall ever think yall might be looking too deep in to this people? What you saying is true. But you know people say things in there rhymes acting like they know what they are talking about. But honestly they don’t , they are just trying to put words together.
I will pose the same question I did before…so what? Anyone with a brain can see that this is a stretch but for argument sake lets say that it is accurate. So what?
If you still believe in the boogie man in hell and the savior in heaven then you clearly are still buying into a story. No disrespect, but if one man follows a story and the other man follows a different story, what makes one story “right”? They are just stories people. Peace.
“found guilty, lyrically niggas cant touch me” cOrMeGa
Listen BLACK PEOPLE….there is a real war going on and it’s Enlightenment vs Ignorance. Do not let the church going White people spook you with the Illuminatti Bullshit…We are the first to create a WORLD ORDER in Kemet(Egypt) and It will be set up again on this continent. They are actually under the impression that we created the U.S. for them to rule,but they are just custodians. It was set up for us to eventually run the New World Order once we awake again. This is our land and we made a deal with European Freemasons to set up the World Government on our land, where we will rule from the District of Columbia (North East).
There is a battle between European Masons and the Roman Catholic Church for over 300 years, so just stay out of the way until it’s complete. Black People are the original Masons (builders of Temples,Men and Civilization).
Back to Kanye’s chain…The Jesus story is from the Heru story. Jesus/Heru/Horace is Sun Worship for lack of betters words.
On another note…why wouldn’t you give the Sun it’s props…hell you worship mere Men and celebrities, why not worship the only life giver in our Solar System? If the Sun don’t rise…nigga you don’t eat..PERIOD!
can any1 tell me the name of the song which had the beat that was playing in between the subtitles when he was explainin the different symbols n things
The video made a good point when it said that Ye looks at his diamond encrusted piece to remind him who he works for that piece for the majority of his rap career has been a Jesus piece so take that conspiracy video…the person who made it is probably a rapper who didn’t make it
whole lotta waka flocka fans on here saying “this is bullshit”.. how can u say ANYTHING is bullshit without doing RESEARCH on YOURSELF, dont go by what the next comment says, its like a domino effect, some nigga dont know about this so he reads a comment that reads “this is bullshit”, so he types the same.
RESEARCH mofuckaz RESEARCH, if u dont got time to look this up and your lives are so busy then you have no right to say anything, i guarantee any doubter that looks into this with an open mind, read books, will not call this bullshit. remember tha devil is a liar, his greatest trick is to convince people hes not real.
so i guess bob dylan was just “bullshittin” when he said he sold his soul to devil for fame on CBS 60 Minutes (look it up).
and they use rappers as pawns to spread THEIR way of thinking, cuz they know the YOUTH look at rappers as gods or idols, so they infiltrate hip hop and take all da real emcees off the face of the earth (some literally) and only allow exposure to those who are gimmicks, who talk about NOTHING (material shit, drugs, hoes).. who owns BET, MTV and all radio stations ? not rappers.
rappers like gucci mane and waka flocka gettin attention is a proven fact of what im saying, they want our children to be ignorant, to sound like idiots , to have low IQ’s, because a society of dummies is easy to manipulate, thats why William Cooper referred to the majority of people as “sheeps” he called them sheeple. sheeps dont put up a fight, dont ask questions, just follow orders like robots.
if youre a grown person saying “this is just music, stop trippin” youre missin the point that theyre not tryna recruit you theyre going after YOUR kids, the younger the mind the easier to corrupt. and with jobs, schools, and other things , 80 % of the time, the TELEVISION is raising your child, NOT you.
read “behold a pale horse” by william cooper, the man who predicted the september 11 attacks 2 months before it happened and said they will blame it on osama bin laden before anybody in this country knew of that name, thats why he got killed 2 weeks after 9-11.
read “The Illuminati Formula Used to Create
an Undetectable Total Mind Controlled Slave” by fritz sprimeier. this author wrote many other books on illuminati, new world order, etc.. he was getting too much attention, they arrested him and charged him with bank robbery, then he got sent to a mental institution, where is he now ? only God knows, last “rumor” was that he got thrown out of a window.
you can read that ENTIRE book on this link
[www.theforbiddenknowledge.com]
prodigy(from mobb deep) been going at the illuminati since like 1994, he got 3 years for a gun, while lil wayne got 1 and T.I. got like 8 months for having rambo weapons and being a 3 time felon.
I think the montage of Masonic Christ poses (included Lupe, Kanye, and Jay) coulda done more. I mean, footballers celebrating after scoring goals, the vitruvian man, divers in the olympics before diving, Kobe after hitting that shot against phoenix. All do that airplane, ahem, sorry, Masonic Christ thing.
Seriously, though, I love conspiracy theorists, your pseudo-intellectualism is cute as shit. Also, can the world not end until Mad Men finishes its series run? That would be fantastic.
The Truth all in 1 site.
[www.educate-yourself.org]
God bless
the maker of this dumbass video is fuckin ridiculous and needs to kill themselves..for real
“COSIGN ALL PEOPLE BELIEVE IN THIS RE-POST”
prodigy(from mobb deep) been going at the illuminati since like 1994, he got 3 years for a gun, while lil wayne got 1 and T.I. got like 8 months for having rambo
It’s bullshit like that that makes you feel ashamed of being a Hip Hop Fan..
i feel so bad for the guy that made this..hours of his life are gone that he can never get back..get a life man..you really think these rappers put this much thought into their rhymes and performances to leave tiny subliminal messages about a “secret” society????
go get a job you assholes .u guys are sitting on ur asses and talking about conspiracy and shit , get a life .
so now I know Kanye is sent by the devil himself to spread his message on earth.. these people are hilarious haha
I’m glad some of my people had enough sense to know that this is garbage. Most people so brain washed now, they actually would go along with this. When will black people stop letting others tell them, what their history means and what their culture is about? The person who does those videos is the Satanic one. Using deception to alter the mindset of individuals toward a hard working black man, now that’s devilish.
i can’t believe what im reading! Sum of these comments about, ‘oh, ive done the research and whoever doesnt beleve this is just brainwashed’ lol, do u really think that these ‘secret organisations’ and sects, cults etc, (which im not saying dont exist) will just let anyone find out there conspiracies and hidden meanings on the internet. No, thats why their behind closed doors. People who actually are a part of these groups like the freemasons etc, are the ONLY people to know what their secrets etc, actually are. You have to be a part of it to find out information, not just listen to a pop song by kanye west!! And anyway, groups like the freemasons have a major sense of hierarchy, it takes years and years to climb higher and learn information (and they make this no secret), so then Kanye west has of course climbed the ranks for years and years so he can tell all their secrets through a 3 minute pop song…please. and im the one thats supposed to be brainwashed!!!
Ppl been sayin niggas are the devil for yrs. This was interesting though.
still no1 knw wat song/beat was playin inbetween the subtitles ??? it sounded made good wana take a listen to it n FUCK all the theories live ur life no1else cn recruit or tell u how to live it if u dont let emm…let him do wat he wnts with his life n u do urs
I’m an artist trying to get it the game. Hip Hop is sprirtual, but its not Christian Music. People get a grip please. You pick and choose what you want to do, and who you want to serve. Money is not the root of all evil, The love of money is. I make music with a real message. It glorifies making good decisions and putting light on the dumb shit ive done. I told myself im not selling myself to a record label if thats the case. Im not there, im not signed so i dont know. Its a decision you gotta make and live with it. Selling your soul in a contract is the same at any other job if you put that before God. Godd grief, sin is sin no matter the level its on, and being forgiven is forgiven. Im not nieve cause thats not the way the world works. I makes my music and im good with mines until im confronted with the option. Then i’ll choose. Free will, its so illegal
