A Tribe Called Quest Apparently Has One Last Video Coming Out As A Group

Hip-Hop Editor
03.13.18

The story of A Tribe Called Quest is coming to its bittersweet close. After the death of founding member Phife Dawg, the group was able to complete its final album — and first in nearly eight yearsWe Got It From Here… Thank You 4 Your Service in late 2016 and give him a fitting goodbye. Now, the group has announced the final music video from the project for “The Space Program” with a short trailer on Instagram.

According to the caption, the video for “The Space Program” will be a short film directed by Warren Fu and will premiere exclusively on Apple Music “soon.” The video appears to take its title literally, with futuristic, sci-fi-themed imagery including a scene of Q-Tip performing while free-floating in a zero-gravity spaceship set.

While A Tribe Called Quest has performed on the Thank You 4 Your Service promotional run with original member Jarobi White and provisional members Consequence and Busta Rhymes, they have also stated that it’s been difficult emotionally to do so. They canceled at least one show close to the anniversary of Phife’s passing due to the emotional strain and have stated that their Bestival 2017 performance was their last.

The original four-man lineup of Q-Tip, Phife, White, and DJ Ali Shaheed Muhammad last toured as a group in 2013, three years before Phife’s death.

Around The Web

TAGSa tribe called questAli Shaheed MuhammadJarobi Whitephife dawgQ-TIPWe Got It From Here... Thank You 4 Your Service

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 6 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 6 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 1 week ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 1 week ago 12 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 2 weeks ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP