Getty Image

Afropunk is returning to Atlanta for its 2019 edition, called Carnival Of Consciousness, and bringing Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals, FKA Twigs, and more with it. The latest edition of the popular and ever-expanding festival will take place on October 12 and 13 at 787 Windsor in Atlanta.

Along with headliners Anderson .Paak and FKA Twigs, the festival’s lineup will continue to highlight inclusivity, featuring performers such as Cautious Clay, Danny Brown, Earthgang, Fantastic Negrito, Gallant, Leikeli47, Masego, Ravyn Lenae, SiR, and Smino. More artists will be announced in the future as the festival’s opening date approaches.

The show’s theme for this year is “We See You,” with a manifesto that highlights the fest’s commitment to the idea that “There is power in acknowledgment, a recognition and acceptance that begins with seeing.” In an effort to ensure that all who want to attend the fest will have the ability to do so, the organizers have continued the Afropunk Army earned ticket program. By joining Afropunk’s volunteer corps, fans can perform community work in exchange for a general admission ticket.

The festival will also include, for the first time in five years, a Battle Of The Bands, with submissions opening September 5 and performers chosen by public vote.