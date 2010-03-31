Aftermath Hints @ A Dr.Dre & Jay-Z Track Off Of Detox

03.31.10

The above image appears on Aftermath’s site with this being the latest entry:

“It’s almost time.”
“Some big news is coming soon.”
BUT REMEMBER:
IT’S DETOX … ANYTHING COULD HAPPEN!

via AftermathMusic

And don’t worry. Some big news is coming. Soon. – Eminem

Look for it this week New Jay Z and Dr Dre!!! Can’t wait:) – Report From E! News

Could Detox be finally coming out 2010?

