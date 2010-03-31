Aftermath Hints @ A Dr.Dre & Jay-Z Track Off Of Detox

The above image appears on Aftermath’s site with this being the latest entry:
“It’s almost time.”
“Some big news is coming soon.”
BUT REMEMBER:
IT’S DETOX … ANYTHING COULD HAPPEN!
via AftermathMusic
And don’t worry. Some big news is coming. Soon. – Eminem
Look for it this week New Jay Z and Dr Dre!!! Can’t wait:) – Report From E! News
Could Detox be finally coming out 2010?
ahahahaha……yeeee boyyyyyyyyy
No Comment.. Anyone with me?
that Aftermath is the UNOFFICIAL aftermath site.
Man what if it finally does come out this year and it flops ..lol , that’s going to be a hugeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee fail ..
you mean like how detox was supposed to be released at the end of the year, for the past 6 years?
Okay, so what’s the big hype that surrounds a producer/rapper that doesn’t write his own lyrics?
fuck #3 is right, that aint even the OFFICIAL aftermath site, wtmtfbitch….well eminem posted on his twitter that big news is coming soon…im pretty sure that twitter was legit. and to #6 its hip hop nigga…writing the lyrics is one small ass aspect of tha whole shit, when its all said n done..if its good music, then its good music. dre has sick ass revolutionary type production skills
Eminem isn’t on fukin Twitter and how is that not an official aftermath site?
Eminem has a verified twitter account with 583k followers actually. And yea, how is that Aftermath site not official?
@RealTalkNY
thats a fansite..
this is the official site: [www.aftermath-entertainment.com]
ive made the mistake before.. but that site is a fansite, its registered to some amsterdam company and hosted in germany (or something like that), while the site ive posted above is registered to Universal Music Group (Interscope Records, Afthermath)…
I been waitin 4 dis 4 time, told friends about it months ago, dey looked on me like i was stupid, DRE IS COMING BACK BOOII and u kno its gonna b fiiiiire
i’m not sure why ppl even get hype thinking about detox dropping… It’s kinda like that chick that’s promised me a blowjob- all through high school- SHEEEEIIIITTTTT!!! I’m 24 now trick!!! Get the hell outta my face!
cosign 12 lol no point is hyping this up unless it actually drops then i’d be shocked. they should jus not say anything and let it jus appear before jim jones does the remix and puts it out before them lmao
Um #6, have you heard The Chronic? Have you heard 2001? If not, take your young ass and go check them out. Then, ask again why people are still hype over this.
Still I wouldn’t be surprised if this never dropped. And honestly Dre has solidified his spot in the hall of fame as a straight legend. Snoop, NWA, his own work, Eminem, 50 Cent, The Game, D.O.C, etc, etc, founded Aftermath, Death Row, and Ruthless Records (check the facts kids!) So honestly, if dude never drops Detox, it’d be sad but I’m sure his leagacy stands strong already.
is it just me or the only way u can notice jay z is with them guerrilla lips lol
FINALLY DETOX WE NEED YOU
HIP HOP NEEDS YOU
CULTURE NEEDS YOU
CHOP IT UP, ROLL IT UP AND PRESS PLAY
cosign #6
bla bla bla. its been 10 years its the same bullshit.
i wont believe it until i hear the first single
@ Interscope ; in the meantime, please give me RELAPSE 2 for 2010. Thanks!
@Voss
Please tell me you are a female.
i honestly dont wanna hear anything else about detox until its officially in the stores. luv dr. dre but im sick of hearing whats gonna be on the album instead of hearing the album myself. dam its been bout 7 years.
Okay you kids are obviously ignorant…..Yes, it IS the OFFICIAL Aftermath site. NO eminem does NOT have a twitter, cause he doesn’t use the internet! it’s run by his friend or manager…and NO Detox leak is gonna drop this week!!!!!!!! It’s a fucken April Fools Joke! and If you don’t believe me, wait and see 2morrow when you dumbasses get PUNK’D!!! I’ma laugh!! cause even Dr. Dre said it…it was gonna drop in 2011…AND there was no word from the Doc about this so-called “single” releasing anytime soon. SO IT’S FAKE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! don’t get your hopes up everybody!!!!!!!!
yea even if this was real I wouldn’t care that’s no big deal to me. yes the chronic and 2001 were great albums but it wasn’t cuz of dre’s superior rapping skillz, anybody can read raps off of paper, and supposedly he was sued for 2001 cuz he used ghost-producers.
this is like gettinn hype for a jayz timbo track? or jayz swizzy, or jayz kanye…..no big deal. just great jayz wit a good producer
@ # 10
Dude…Busta Rhymes is not an artist on Aftermath. So the link to your site is fake too!
22… first of all Dre is not a GOOD producer. He is a legendary great producer. First off. Dre has been responsible for the careers of some of the HUGEST artists in MUSIC HISTORY NOT JUST HIP-HOP. Let’s be real. So acting as though Dr. Dre putting out new material is nothing is a bit ignorant cat. Because he has showed us time and time again he can deliver. And lets not act like he’s the only one that had long lulls between albums (Sade and Maxwell both were gone damn near 10 years each before dropping their new joints this year.)
As for the “he doesn’t write his lyrics” shit, who cares. Soulja Boy, Gucci Mane, Waka Flocka all write their own lyrics. Are they somehow more authentic than the man responsible for The Chronic, The Documentary, Doggystyle, Get Rich…, The Eminem Show, Marshall Mathers LP, 2001, AND THOSE ARE OFF THE TOP OF MY HEAD! Those are multiple hip-hop classics that SOLD MILLIONS ON TOP OF THAT! You young guys who know nothing about real music and a person’s achievements kill me. But let Yung Berg get 50,000 twitter friends and that’s considered an accomplishment? SMH so sad.
Hahaha cosign 24 well said saved me the brain cells
YEAAAAH RIIIGHT WE might see blueprint 13 first before detox drops this is probably the first single then we going to wait another 10 years for a 2nd single.
I think puttin Hov on the album is a strategic move to create a lil more buzz for this fucking flop waiting to happen. Dre and anything he touches is usually nice, but this Detox bullshit got old a long time ago and he’s gonna find himself in the same category as all the other as beens in terms of record sales. Struggling to reach 200K first week and struggling to go gold 1/2 a year from release. Now in todays demographic thats damn good numbers, but not what it wouldve put up had he delivered a long time ago.
Then again we all know he aint strugglin to eat, he wants to perfect this album and put out another classic, which it will be, just dont expect it to sell a mili
Maybe I should give y’all some numbers so that people see that Detox will still sell:
Sade’s last album: Lover’s Rock (2000)
Sade’s new album: Soldier of Love (2010) still sold 502,000 copies first week
Maxwell’s last album: NOW (2001)
Maxwell’s new album: BlackSummersNight (2009) 316,000 first week, named on many top album list for the year and garnered two Grammys
Time has ABSOLUTELY nothing to do with quality of music. So as long as Detox is hot (which I don’t doubt it will be) it will sell.
Why do you people care so much about the sale? i think people now days more exited how much will artist sale then how good his music is actually on that cd
damn you guys are asshole for real wtf sale has to do with anything, your missing the whole point of art of the music
i am amfh…. sales prove u made it to white america… cuz i kno dam well black ppl dont buy alot of cd’s and race has nothing to do with it, im jus sayin… and im black…
@3 well your an asshole if you just care about sales, that’s why your an product of an industry
but w.e that’s you im different
The sales were simply used as a point to prove that if the music is good, people with loyal followings such as the above named and Dre will always do well sales wise. And at the end of the day, sales AND the quality of music are needed to solidify ones status. Dre has both.
dre is a lengend point blank. he don’t have to write his lyrics cause guess what you probably listening to now is most likely a dre beat. dre is a sick producer and guess what any thing he touches turns to platinum. i don’t think he will come out til 2011 tho
wow!!! THIS IS PROLY AN APRIL FOOLS JOKE!!! DUDE IS RIGHT….. LOL I FELL FOR IT…
I def see ya’lls point of view on sales, but if it was really irrelevant in the rap/hip hop industry….there wouldnt have been 3,000 fuckin comments when 50’s numbers came in. There wouldnt be 3,000 comments when Jay’s numbers come in, or Waynes, or Lupe’s, Ludacris, Fab, bawse or anybody relevant in the game right now. As much as it shouldnt be a measure of an artists ability to put out great material, unfortunately for some it is. If I were an artist, I would keep my material in line with what I want to put out artistically and true to what I do but strive to get them fuckin sales. It’s a competitive industry, every nigga in the game, whether they admit it or not cares about how their album sells.
There are 3 reason on why this might be actually real :
1-Akon said in an interview with AP back in feb that Dr. dre is coming wiht a dance record,he said he played the song for him and that the song is great and the wold will be shocked when it drops.
2-A Friend of mine who has connects got a detox snippet,according to him the song is a pop reocord.
3-Eminem twitter about big news coming soon.
i’m crossing my fingers
Dont forget April fools is coming soon too…
everyone keep talking shit…im on detox till it drops and when everyone over plays that album ill see everyones comment as DETOXXX or w.e. the fuck. u know i know now give me 10 million dollars