Air Jordan XX3 Commercial & DVD

This DVD came along with White/Titanium-University Blue versions.
Source:Sneakerfiles
they look alright i guess
ITS NOT ABOUT THE SHOES IS WAT U DO IN THEM LOL, JORDAN IS THAT NIGGA, I FORGOT WAT ALL STAR GAME IT WAS WHEN HE LEEPED LIKE TWENTY FEET TO DUNK AND WIN THAT ALL STAR DUNK CONTEST
i will cop just because its the XXIII
My Dougie!!! I’m Fresh!!!
Number 22 for Oak Hill Academy. The one who dunked and had a afro, was that Carmelo or Josh Childress?
^^^^^^^^
Carmelo
1987 DUNK CONTEST…..CARMELO’S FROM OAK HILL ACADEMY
im gettin them black ones.. them shits is clean.. i dont know about the white ones and the blue ones but the black ones are a MUST…
Terrell Owens is on Team Jordan?
Good look Maserati.
