Akon & Fat Joe in South Africa – Show Review



video & article by Khetha Mkhize

Akon and Fat Joe are in South Africa, on a tour for an event called Urban Music Festival, a brainchild of a company called Centre Stage Management (CSM). The company is based in Dubai, but has just started a wing here in South Africa, thus producing the first Urban Music Festival here.

Anyway, on the lineup were local hip hop group Jozi and R&B singer Danny K, as opening acts. Also on the bill was an American duo called Black Violin. They were amazing, it was interesting to see them fuse hip hop with the very classical instrument, on a live music perspective. However, they have nothing on Miri Ben Ari, that lady is on the league of her own when it comes to this type of fusion of music genres. Nonetheless, they entertained us, doing mostly popular songs, including 50 Cent’s Ayo Technology, and other hit songs by Sean Paul and Kanye West, amongst others.

Fat Joe was the first to perform from the headliners. His performance was satisfactory, engaging his audience to some of his most popular hits. He also paid tribute to his “brother”, the late great Big Pun, doing two hits that put the man on the map. I’m not really a big fan of his music, but I enjoyed seeing him perform songs like Lean Back, the latest collaboration with J. Holiday, Secrets; the Lil’ Wayne-featured anthem Make It Rain, and more.

Then came Akon on stage. I had seen Akon perform here before, about 2 years ago. However, I must say, this time I was bowled over. The Senegalese-born maestro has an impeccable stage presence. The way he commands the stage leaves you standing there in amazement, that’s if for some odd reason, you are not dancing your behind off. He performed a few songs from his debut album Trouble, which is the one I enjoyed more than the latest. From that CD, he did the title track, Lonely, Locked Up and Bonanza (Belly Dancer). His engagement of fans to his songs was also refreshing and fascinating, at times getting the crowd to shout his “code name for tonight”, AKON. Akon also performed some of the songs from his latest project, Konvicted, including tracks Smack That, I Wanna Love You and Don’t Matter. He also got the audience to eat out of the palms of his hands with hits he has collaborated with other artists on, doing his parts on songs he did with Gwen Stefani, Snoop, and his prot?g? T-Pain. Moreover, he relayed very positive messages, touching on topics such as representing the African continent to dispel misconceptions about the continent by European and American countries; and other socio-political and economic issues.

Akon’s DJ and hype man Benny D was equally entertaining. With his kilt and a peculiar hairstyle (something like a very grown Mohawk – actually looked like a cock’s comb to me) behind the decks, he got the crowd crazy from the very beginning. In between Akon’s performances he would entertain the crowds with some of the hottest hip hops songs out at the moment, including 50 Cent’s (he shouted, “no disrespect to Fat Joe”, I believe in reference to the beef going on between 50 and Fat Joe); and some of the classics too. What was even more impressive was that Benny D stopped the music to say that he had been told that they should stop as their time was over. Akon went backstage to speak with the powers that be, and Benny D kept entertaining the crowds in the meantime. And before long, Akon shouted something to the effect, “they said I must get off the stage, BUT nobody said I can’t do my thing from the dance floor”. That’s when the spot light showed him on top of the crowd’s shoulders just in front of the stage, as he continued his magic. He invited those that were behind the golden circle barricades to jump over and come and party with him. It was crazy. Not many superstars take comfort in doing such, therefore I have to give it to him for that.

By the time the show was over, we had feasted so much on his music and the energy that you were still reminiscing on the way home. I haven’t heard anything about his Cape Town show the following day, but I’m sure it was equally impressive. I believe he will be doing his thing in his last show in Durban sometime this week, so Durbanites should expect a sterling show as well.

