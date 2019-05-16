Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Aminé has come a long way since being an unknown rapper from Portland, Oregon. Not only did he basically put his city on the mainstream rap map with his 2017 hit “Caroline,” he’s since toured the globe, racked up an impressive collection of plaques for his albums Good For You and OnePointFive, and built an adoring fanbase who eagerly scoop up everything he puts out, from mixtapes to loose singles like the one he released today, “Places + Faces Freestyle.”

The “Freestyle” finds Aminé ruminating on all the changes his life has gone through recently, nostalgically reflecting on his days being posted by Pigeons And Planes and contrasting it with Facetiming his dad from the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France. The companion video is a collection of tour footage following his worldwide exploits with his team as they shop in foreign countries, take over amusement parks, bond backstage, and tear down performance after performance. There’s even an endearing bit at the end where a fan receives a post-show gift of his sweaty T-shirt and completely loses it with excitement while her friends cheer her on.

Aminé hasn’t announced plans for a new album yet, but his newest music can be heard on singles like “Blackjack” and “Reel It In,” on the Enter The Spider-Verse soundtrack, and in guest verses for fellow genre benders Injury Reserve on their self-titled debut album.