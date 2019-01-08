Aminé Shares A Simple But Effective Remix Of Unknown Mortal Orchestra’s ‘Hunnybee’

Aminé ended 2018 on a particularly busy note. In August, he came out of nowhere to release a surprise new album, OnePointFive… although he calls it an “EpLpMixtapeAlbum.” Regardless, the record featured guest appearances from G Herbo, Rico Nasty, and Gunna, and it was a more aggressive effort than his 2017 debut, Good For You. Now, though, Aminé has shown that he hasn’t abandoned his super sunny sound for good.

Last night, he shared a remix of Unknown Mortal Orchestra’s “Hunnybee,” the original version of which was a bit of a surprise hit last year, considering how loved it was in spite of the fact that it wasn’t released as a single. Aminé’s rapping adds a bit of bite to the soft-edged and upbeat instrumental, and overall, it’s a simple remix that works well. Aminé captioned his upload simply, “shoutout unknown mortal orchestra.”

Something else the two artists have in common is that they were both surprisingly productive last year. After dropping his debut album in 2017, Aminé made a quick return with his 2018 sophomore record, OnePointFive. Meanwhile, Unknown Mortal Orchestra released a pair of albums within just a few months of each other last year: Sex & Food came out in April, while its follow-up, IC-01 Hanoi, was released in October.

Listen to Aminé’s remix of “Hunnybee” above.

