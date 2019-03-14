Getty Image

Last month, Anderson .Paak announced that his next album, Ventura, would be coming out in April, and he shared tour dates in support of the record. Now the album’s tracklist has been revealed, and it includes some fascinating features.

The tracklist reveals that André 3000 is featured on album-opener “Come Home,” which isn’t that surprising considering that he and .Paak were in the studio together back in December. What’s more of a shock is that album closer “What Can We Do?” features Nate Dogg, who passed away in 2011. .Paak worked on the new album with Dr. Dre, who frequently collaborated with Nate Dogg, so perhaps Dre had some unused Nate Dogg vocals in his archives and that is what’s featured on the song.

.Paak recently explained why Ventura is coming so quickly after Oxnard, saying, “Growing up in Oxnard gave me the grit and the church to find this voice of mine. One town over I went further and found my depth. The duality of each place inspired me greatly and from that I made two albums at the exact same time but held one back because that would have been too many songs to perform live for you all! I like ending things on an even number so welcome to Ventura.”

Check out the Ventura tracklist below.

1. “Come Home (feat. André 3000)”

2. “Make It Better (feat. Smokey Robinson)”

3. “Reachin’ 2 Much (feat. Lalah Hathaway)”

4. “Winners Circle”

5. “Good Heels (feat. Jazmine Sullivan)”

6. “Yada Yada”

7. “King James”

8. “Chosen One (feat. Sonyae Elise)”

9. “Jet Black (feat. Brandy)”

10. “Twilight”

11. “What Can We Do? (feat. Nate Dogg)”

Ventura is out 4/12 via Aftermath Entertainment.