Now that Oxnard has been released to the world, Anderson .Paak has been hitting the TV circuit in promotion of the record. This past weekend, he was the musical guest on Saturday Night Live, where he performed “Tints” and “Who R U.” He continued his broadcast trek last night with an appearance on The Daily Show With Trevor Noah, where he and his band the Free Nationals performed Oxnard highlight “Anywhere.” Not a lot of people can be an energetic, front-facing band leader from behind a drum kit, but that’s just what .Paak did for the smooth and soulful performance.

Elsewhere in the episode, .Paak also sat down for an unusual sort of interview, during which correspondent Desi Lydic spoke on Trevor Noah’s behalf while the host sat silent and prompted her line of questioning. .Paak talked about how he has benefitted from growing up in a small town, saying, “There’s not much there, you know? I’m pretty much the biggest thing now they got going. […] I grew up just wanting to get out of the town and get to LA, but now I’m really appreciative. It was really small and I got to really focus on my craft. […] I don’t get back as much as I’d like to, so it’s like coming home, bringing the things I learned from all over the world, where Malibu took us, […] now we get to come home and show my hometown what we learned.”

Watch .Paak perform “Anywhere” and chat with Lydic and Noah above.

Oxnard is out now via Aftermath Entertainment. Get it here.