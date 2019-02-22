Anderson .Paak Teased Another New Album With Dr. Dre During His Appearance On ‘The Tonight Show’

02.22.19 3 hours ago

Oxnard was something of a star-making album for Anderson .Paak: It peaked at No. 11 on the US charts, and it raised his profile high enough to where he’s now a viable talk show guest. He was on The Daily Show a couple months ago, and last night, .Paak visited Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show, where he shared some potential news about his next album.

.Paak and Fallon had a brief chat, and towards the end of it, .Paak suggested that the follow-up to Oxnard might not be too far away. He said that he and Dr. Dre made “probably two albums’ worth” of music, and he wants to release it. He also hinted that the other music has a stronger soul influence than Oxnard did:

“I made a lot of music with Dr. Dre, like, probably two albums’ worth, and honestly, it’s music I really feel like getting out. Oxnard was a beautiful place where I got a lot of grit, I was doing a lot of rapping, and growing up there, we were running from security guards in the mall. […] The town over, it was a little more quiet, more peaceful. I got into trouble out there too, but it gave me a lot more character and soul, and I think I got more soul music to present.”

.Paak was also there to perform, so he busted out Oxnard highlight “Trippy,” although he wasn’t joined by J. Cole, who features on the album version of the track. As he often does, .Paak sat behind the drum kit for the song, a move that has probably never been more appropriate given that he was performing in front of another one of hip-hop’s best drummers, Questlove of The Roots.

Watch .Paak’s conversation with Fallon and his performance of “Trippy” above.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Dr. Dre#The Tonight Show
TAGSAnderson .PaakDr. DreOXNARDTHE TONIGHT SHOWTRIPPY

Listen To This

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

02.22.19 1 hour ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

02.20.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

02.19.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

02.19.19 3 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

02.15.19 7 days ago
The Best Cult Podcasts Worth Listening To Right Now

The Best Cult Podcasts Worth Listening To Right Now

02.15.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP