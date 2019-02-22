Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Oxnard was something of a star-making album for Anderson .Paak: It peaked at No. 11 on the US charts, and it raised his profile high enough to where he’s now a viable talk show guest. He was on The Daily Show a couple months ago, and last night, .Paak visited Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show, where he shared some potential news about his next album.

.Paak and Fallon had a brief chat, and towards the end of it, .Paak suggested that the follow-up to Oxnard might not be too far away. He said that he and Dr. Dre made “probably two albums’ worth” of music, and he wants to release it. He also hinted that the other music has a stronger soul influence than Oxnard did:

“I made a lot of music with Dr. Dre, like, probably two albums’ worth, and honestly, it’s music I really feel like getting out. Oxnard was a beautiful place where I got a lot of grit, I was doing a lot of rapping, and growing up there, we were running from security guards in the mall. […] The town over, it was a little more quiet, more peaceful. I got into trouble out there too, but it gave me a lot more character and soul, and I think I got more soul music to present.”

.Paak was also there to perform, so he busted out Oxnard highlight “Trippy,” although he wasn’t joined by J. Cole, who features on the album version of the track. As he often does, .Paak sat behind the drum kit for the song, a move that has probably never been more appropriate given that he was performing in front of another one of hip-hop’s best drummers, Questlove of The Roots.

Watch .Paak’s conversation with Fallon and his performance of “Trippy” above.