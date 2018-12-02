After kicking off his SNL debut with a track off his new album Oxnard — the enormous single “Tints” featuring Kendrick Lamar — Anderson .Paak quickly followed up that initial performance with another song from his new record.

For his second performance, .Paak got out from behind the kit and performed the jittery single “Who R U” off his new album, another one of the songs that helped introduce the album. The song was produced by Dr. Dre, the man who helped .Paak break out into the mainstream with appearances on Dre’s own comeback project, Compton.

“Who R U” was a great choice as a follow- up song, helping illustrate to the audience who might not be familiar with the west coast multi-hyphenate talent understand that he’s more than just a drummer or a rapper, but completely capable of fulfilling either role at any time. He breaks out plenty of dance moves while rocking a mic during this song — quite literally dropping the mic at the end there — and brings a ferocity to certain lines while shadows of dancers break it down against the stark black and red backdrop. Watch the performance above and look for much more from .Paak into 2019 as he gets ready to take these songs on the road.