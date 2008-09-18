Andre 3000 Set To Drop A Solo Album In 09

In fact, among other projects, Benjamin says a new solo album is in the works. “It should be dropping by the end of this year or early next year. I’ve pretty much been working with myself,” he explains. “I’ve never really been that big on collaboration.” Benjamin wouldn’t reveal any other details, but he said he already had a goal and a direction for the album. “I have a concept, and all the soundscapes are already in my head, so I just have to figure out how to get there.”
Source: RollingStone
Hopefully he is rapping most of the album.
Can’t fuckin wait. One of the top 3 alive.
I’m sure it will be good. can’t wait to hear it.
“if i was robin, id be mad to if batman left me behind” …..
*waits for the groupies*
I bet most of yall ain’t even listened to ATLiens, Southernplaya or Aquemini.
Fucking dickryders… SMH
Another classic album on the way. Andre 3000 is an outstanding lyricist and a great performer. If he sings or raps, its going to be one of the best albums of 2009. And That’s Tru.
This is gonna be a hot one when it’s out.
@bunun
But Barney Rubbel still got Betty. And they still going strong. LOL
@Cupid Stunt
Yeah they probably don’t even listen to rap music. Wouldn’t know a CD cover if it stared em in the face.
yeah I got more fans than the average man- Andre 3 stacks. Yall learn the rest of the verse
Andre & Big Boi can do no wrong, Outkast fan til’ I die
Andre is cool.
The Love Below probably one of the most overlooked albums.
Niggas stay sleeping on that shit
This album will be fire
1
How is The love below one of the most overlooked albums?!?!
It sold 11 million recods world wide!!!!
It is far from overlooked….