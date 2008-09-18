Andre 3000 Set To Drop A Solo Album In 09

In fact, among other projects, Benjamin says a new solo album is in the works. “It should be dropping by the end of this year or early next year. I’ve pretty much been working with myself,” he explains. “I’ve never really been that big on collaboration.” Benjamin wouldn’t reveal any other details, but he said he already had a goal and a direction for the album. “I have a concept, and all the soundscapes are already in my head, so I just have to figure out how to get there.”

Source: RollingStone