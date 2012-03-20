Antoine Walker Is Forced To Sell His 2006 NBA Championship Ring

03.20.12

Antoine Walker’s NBA Championship ring just sold for $21,500 … which would have been great news for Antoine, if he wouldn’t have been FORCED to sell as part of his bankruptcy case.
Full Story: TMZ

Sports Illustrated has a story on how Antoine Walker blew the $110 million he made as a player and now makes $25k a year. People should use this a cautionary tale, the money won’t be coming in forever.

No word on if Lebron bought the ring.

