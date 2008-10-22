Any Questions For Rapper/Actor Ludacris?

You know the routine, leave questions below.
Yeah I got one…
What do you think about scarfaces comment about the internet killing hip-hop… Do you think the internet is good for hip-hop or not?
be easy luda! I’m def coppin
1st off Nigel, please change that Luda picture to something else
Ludacris at this point in your career, do you feel you made a big enough impact in the music industry to be called a Legend at your craft ?
WHAT ARE YOUR THOUGHTS ON THE RICK ROSS C.O SITUATION?
Juss tell him, he’s well respected and I cant wait for his LP to drop…1 of my favs…luv u Luda!
At one time you were considered the mouth of the south and were really the only southern rapper holding it down. But now in 2008, rappers like Wayne, Jeezy and T.I. have managed to hold their own as heavyweight southern artists. Do you ever feel overshadowed?
do you see a T.I & LUDACRIS ” best of both worlds ” in the future ?
Just wanted to know
in the clip “Slap” he wear som shirt of the IDF (israely army)
just wanted to knwo from where he got that…coz its a rear shirt
[www.youtube.com]
1:40
are u currently workin on a album wit DTP??
if so when is the album to be released??
any artist that are comin out soon from ur record label??
wats sup wit lil john havent seen him in the studio, is he workin on a secret project??
Can u add the freestyles back 2 the album!?!?
Did you feel like a fucking IDIOT when you got all the backlash from you’re obama song.
How does it feel to have performed the greatest Spring Fling concert in the history of UPenn?
How would a person go about sending you material?
Luda I am easily your biggest white fan, and why i love what you do is because you are always constantly hilarious. How important is it to you to keep a sense of humor in your music?
How long did it take you to film for Max Payne? It seems like you had a short roll… It seemed like a short movie…
cosign number 9… whatever happened to those????!?!?!
Do you feel like you get the respect you deserve as a rapper or do you still feel underrated?
Nigel doesnt ask questions from the comments so dont waste your time. Half the time the interview falls thru anyway… -waits for comment to be deleted-
compared to your other albums and whats out now
how do you compare this album??
is it a classic luda or did you reach and matured into your music
and to the sound thats out now
is their any auto tune on your album LOLOL
and whats the 2nd single
and who is the king of the south
Who are some of his favorite underground Southern artists?
do you realize that you were the sparkplug for the atlanta takeover?
outkast and dungeon family was always holding it down, but when “i wanna” and “southern hospitality” came out it opened the floodgates and took atl to another level. what are your views on that?
Do you think this new album be one of the best selling rap albums this year and go Platinum? Will any of the singles reach #1? Will this album get Grammy Awards like the last one?
Also, how do you feel about dropping the same day as Kanye, on November 25th?
Why are you so fucking overrated?
I got some good ones for Luda
What’s your favorite song out of all the albums you worked on?
What’s your favorite line/verse in your songs that makes you say that’s the line/verse right there! (that defines me, if I could be remembered it would be that line/verse- let Luda think about for a minute before he answers) and also your favorite song and line/verse from another rapper?
How do you stay motivated, what makes you motivated and what are things that inspire you to keep working hard?
What are some of your plans for the future say 5 years from now? Do you see yourself rapping like Jigga Man and NaS or do you wanna move onto different ventures?
what can we expect from the new movie rock n rolla? how was that experience? shooting with guy richie?
been in the game for a min. now and u always been a tru lyricist in ur own respect y do u still not get tha respect u deserve?
LUDA, Who in your opinion is the king of punchlines?
Question: What’s the situation with the DTP fam? I’m a supporter of Ludacris [NO DOUBT] but what’s good with your newer artists like Small World? “Pinky Shinin'” off The Preview Mixtape was sick. When can we expect more from him or any other labelmates?
YEA, Y DO U SUCK?????
Do you smoke hash a lot?
1. name the top 5 rappers from the south excluding yourself
2. why aint u holla at hov to be on swagger like us 2
when r u and eminem gon make a song,its long overdue!!!!!
Ask him does it bother him that he’s never mentioned when folks talk about best lyricists/rappers alive.
Also, does he feel like his DTP label is not sucessful when it comes to his artists. Playaz Circle had a big Single with Duffle Bag Boy, and I don’t recall seeing a follow up video for a second single or hearing a second single. Bobby Valentino’s last album, same thing. Never saw a follow up to Anonymous and he jumped ship. Shawnna had a big hit with “Getting Some” but nobody even knew the album dropped. It’s been talks of her leaving. Chingy left, comes back, and doesn’t have the same success as before. Plus I hear a lot of other artists like Small World are frustrated. He hasn’t even been on a hit single. And I know record sales have changed, but still. I hardly see promotions and follow up for DTP aritsts. Sorry for the long rant. But I’ve always wondered this about DTP as a label.
[www.dcmumbosauce.blogspot.com]
Being you’re an established artist and ceo. what comparisons would you say hollywood has to the music industry, and do you use the same type of approach as far as the focus and commitment goes or is it a whole different ball game?
WHICH IS HARDER BECOMING A GOOD RAPPER SUPERSTAR ENTERTAINER OR BECOMING A GOOD ACTOR!!…AND DO U SEE YASELF IN THE FUTURE BECOMING A FULL TIME ACTOR!!
Luda, What makes this album stand out against other albums of 2008, in terms of production, lyrical content and features?
Mike (England)
Luda. In 10 years where would you like your career to propel you?
Who do you consider being the greatest rapper alive today?
With all this talk about lil wayne, eminem, jay-z etc
ludacris is lame as fuck him and clifford
If you had a fan that you really inspired in his life and u met him one day and just happend to be coo and vibin. But his wifey is flirting with u behind his back and she really crazy bad how would you handle that situation?
Now that you succeeded in rap, do you want to devote yourself for movies with the risk of not experiencing great success ?
How did you get Chingy back to DTP?
Who has the album of the year?
What affiliation do you have with Rick Ross now that he’s a admitted C.O.?
When the fuck are you gonna do a show in CT?
What happened with Shawanna?
Are you gonna have your hair grow out again?
